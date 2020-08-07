Old Navy Has 180 Different Sizes of Jeans So You Can Finally Find Your Perfect Fit

Finding a pair of jeans that fit -- today -- is a test of patience and budget. This pair looks good but is too tight. This pair is too short. This sags in the butt. The ways that jeans can fail to fit are so many and varied and the price of getting it wrong often so high that it is tempting to give up and wear only leggings.

But jeans are cute! And they have pockets!

You can do this. And you know why? Because Old Navy has so many sizes that it's just a matter of finding the right one. And they are so cheap that, when you do, you can get several pairs.

Do this at home, though, to save frustration. Just order every possibility and return the ones that fail. Then order several of the winner. You can do it when the kids are asleep and your wine glass is full.

  • Rock star red

    Old Navy

    Go bold and live like a rock star! These High-Waisted Button-Fly Sateen Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans (shown in Cassia) are not for the timid. But they are awesome, and we all want to wear them. Will you be the one to do it?

    Like most of the jeans at Old Navy, they are on sale. Put them in your cart and go to checkout. The price will drop from $39 to $21.

  • The sky-high waist

    Old Navy

    Apparently, a super-high waist is no longer being called mom jeans, and we are thrilled because not yanking low-slung jeans up, being able to move and breathe, and looking good all at the same time should not be treated with derision. That's an excellent pair of jeans. 

    This Extra-High Waisted Sky-Hi Straight Raw-Edge jean is casual, comfortable, and hip. And it comes in every imaginable size. It's on sale for $32.

  • Pop Icon jeans that come in several waist heights

    Old Navy

    You want you some skinny jeans, and nothing else will do, am I right? The Pop Icon is that jean. The legs are super skinny -- but you can still get them on. And the waist? You get to pick. They come in low, mid-rise (shown, $25), and high-waisted. They also come in every size. Get your skinny jeans the way you want them. 

  • Super skinny with stretch

    Old Navy

    Shredded, super skinny, and rock star cool, these jeggings ($25) are the jeans you want to wear. They are also the leggings you want to wear. 

    They stretch so you can keep right on moving through your life without refusing to sit down or eat. The best of both worlds. And they come in every wash you could ever want. They also come without shreds if you prefer to destroy your own pants after you get them.

  • The distressed boyfriend

    Old Navy

    Comfortable. Distressed to the point of looking like you've had them since high school. Also? Cropped. Because it's still too hot for long pants. These Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Straight Jeans are cute on and so comfy you'll reach for them every day. On sale for $35. 

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

