Old Navy Has 180 Different Sizes of Jeans So You Can Finally Find Your Perfect Fit



Old Navy

Finding a pair of jeans that fit -- today -- is a test of patience and budget. This pair looks good but is too tight. This pair is too short. This sags in the butt. The ways that jeans can fail to fit are so many and varied and the price of getting it wrong often so high that it is tempting to give up and wear only leggings.

But jeans are cute! And they have pockets!

You can do this. And you know why? Because Old Navy has so many sizes that it's just a matter of finding the right one. And they are so cheap that, when you do, you can get several pairs.

Do this at home, though, to save frustration. Just order every possibility and return the ones that fail. Then order several of the winner. You can do it when the kids are asleep and your wine glass is full.