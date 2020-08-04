Walmart's 'Queer Eye' Collection Will Have You Screaming 'Yassssss'

Is there one among us who does not long, daily, for the Queer Eye team to tell us if that couch is in the right spot? Or to tell us how to fit some comfy seating near the kitchen? We all have our own design problems. And we all want help with something from this team who can look at a room, make some funny, and turn what's there into perfection. Or, failing that, they'll know what you need to fix it.

Well, you probably can't get them to come over and help you -- at least not this weekend. But you can shop their collection at Walmart. And you know what? You are going to want to.

This line of hip, affordable furniture is exactly what your place needs.

  • This guest bed that looks gorgeous anywhere.

    Walmart

    Maybe you once had a guest room. Maybe. But now there are children living in there. And when people come to visit, they want to sleep somewhere. 

    This Queer Eye Aspen Upholstered Daybed With Trundle ($480) will fit into any corner, look gorgeous wherever you put it, and convert to a bed when family comes to stay -- or the wine has been flowing too freely to let anyone drive. It's a full-size bed and a pull-out trundle. 

  • Need a lovely work-from-home solution?

    Walmart

    Want to upgrade your workspace? This Queer Eye Quincy Writing Desk ($179) will do it with style. The industrial look goes with anything. It's light and airy enough to fit wherever you want to put it, and it's absolutely stunning. Work will be so much more pleasant -- and organized.

  • This Soho loft leather couch so you can live like Mad Men

    Walmart

    Your days may be littered with Legos and toddler slime, but in your mind, you are as urbane and stylish as any of the Mad Men. And this Queer Eye Liam Sofa Bed ($349) proves it. Also? It's a sleeper couch, so your mother can sleep here when she comes to watch the kids.

  • This midcentury coffee table.

    Walmart

    Did someone say that gorgeous midcentury coffee tables with storage shelves are expensive? Um. It wasn't the crew of Queer Eye. Because this Queer Eye Farnsworth Mid-Century Coffee Table is all that, and it's only $95. Clicking "Buy" right now.

  • This metal bed that's retro and industrial at once

    Walmart

    An iron bed is like a throwback to olden times. And this metal bed captures that. The Queer Eye Tucson Metal Bed ($225) puts an industrial spin on it, creating a bed that looks amazing on its own and blends quite well with the shelving in this hip collection. Beautiful and easy to move? Yaaas!

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

