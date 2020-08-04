Walmart's 'Queer Eye' Collection Will Have You Screaming 'Yassssss'



Walmart

Is there one among us who does not long, daily, for the Queer Eye team to tell us if that couch is in the right spot? Or to tell us how to fit some comfy seating near the kitchen? We all have our own design problems. And we all want help with something from this team who can look at a room, make some funny, and turn what's there into perfection. Or, failing that, they'll know what you need to fix it.

Well, you probably can't get them to come over and help you -- at least not this weekend. But you can shop their collection at Walmart. And you know what? You are going to want to.

This line of hip, affordable furniture is exactly what your place needs.