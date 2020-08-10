20 Ways to Spruce Up an At-Home Learning Space

No one could have ever imagined earlier this year that kids might not return to school in 2020. Some kids may, but a majority of the country may be looking at virtual learning for another few months to keep it safe. Parents had to adapt to homeschooling and quick. And get ready because this fall is part 2. We decided to lend a hand and figure out ways to make the home feel more like a learning environment.
There are organization tools, fun kids desks and even chalkboards that can transform a space. Each parent can decide how they want to approach the school year but we thought it couldn't hurt to take a nod from the teachers out there and provide some resources. Because anything will help to make the transition for the kids easier. Even if it's a place to store their papers or a printer for coloring sheets. And then, when everything is set up, tell a teacher how amazing they are. We're all in this together.
Book Cart1
Books cases seem like the most obvious addition to an at-home homeschool learning space seeing how the kids will have all their books at home and not in desks at school, However, a rolling library cart makes it easy to follow the kids where they go and store their things all at once.
Book Cart ($199, Crate and Kids)
Papers and Books Organizer2
Whether there's one kid in the house or a few, they will certainly have print outs to do, coloring pages and books. Keep all of those items organized like the way a teacher wold with this colorful paper and book organizer.
Papers and Books Organizer ($57, Good Stuff)
Supply Storage Bins3
Speaking of organizing, while it's good to have space to sort papers and books it's also necessary to have storage bins for the school supplies that will now all have to be kept at home—from crayons to pencils or study index cards, these bins are a great place to store them.
Supply Storage Bins ($43, Really Good Stuff)
Chalkboard4
Just because the kids won't be at school doesn't mean they can't—and parents can't—have a chalkboard at home to teach with. It's big enough to write enough school work for the day and can be in the learning space or transportable to a living or play room.
Chalkboard ($99, Pottery Barn Kids)
Blick Essentials Paint and Draw Easel5
For the ambitious parents ready to take on a homeschool art class, we present the Blick Essentials "Paint and Draw" easel for just that—painting and drawing. It gives kids a separate surface to get creative on since they'll be doing math and reading at the table.
Blick Essentials Paint and Draw Easel ($45, Dick Blick)
Magnetic Handheld Chalk and Dry Erase Board6
Instead of using lots of paper, get create and save the trees in one fell swoop with this Melissa and Doug handheld duo chalk and dry erase board. Use it to play learning games, have the kids write times tables on it or just about anything.
Magnetic Handheld Chalk and Dry Erase Board ($20, Melissa and Doug)
Whimsy Solar System Kids Rug7
One of the most memorable parts of any kid's school classroom is definitely the fun atmosphere, especially the comfy rug where games and reading happened. Recreate that feeling at home with a fun kids-theme rug like this sola system one from Target.
Whimsy Solar System Kids' Rug ($699, Target)
Mini Writing Desk8
For the older kids, getting them in a place that's comfortable but also productive and "normal" enough to do virtual learning is key. We recommend getting them a desk like this mini writing one from Hayneedle. It also comes with a front drawer and storage on the side to make it a clear learning space.
Mini Writing Desk ($67, Hayneedle)
Work Table9
Younger kids may not be ready for big kid desks and that's OK. There's options for them to have a space to do "school" and it's at a kids "work table." A great perk is that more than one child can sit at it.
Work Table ($100, Pottery Barn Kids)
Playroom Classroom Decor Prints10
Speaking of recreating a school-like atmosphere, Etsy has educational print-outs to decorate a learning space in the house for kids to look at and absorb when they need to take a break from their printouts or laptops.
Playroom Classroom Decor Prints ($16.80, Etsy)
Overdoor Organizer11
Not all houses have a ton of extra space to dedicated to being a second classroom, which is why this over the door organizer from Wayfair is perfect for space-saving storage. It can hold books, pencils, computers and more—and it's just $22.
Overdoor Organizer ($22, Wayfair)
Class in Session Hanger12
Working and learning from home is new for a lot of people and with that comes learning boundaries. Sometimes it's time for work and sometimes it's time for play, and they can't happen at once despite the possibility of multiple people living in one space. That's where the "class in session" hanger comes in.
Class in Session Hanger ($8.50, Etsy)
Home Printer13
Yes, this is a printer and though it won't turn a room into a classroom away from the classroom environment on its own, it will assist in increasing the learning environment's efficiency. Work can be printed out and checked or notes can be scanned and shared with others.
Home Printer ($60, Target)
Multiplication Chart14
Many classrooms have a multiplication chart so why not have one at home. I supposed the reason could be that if a kid stares at it long enough, maybe i'll it stick. It can help make the space feel more like a learning area.
Multiplication Chart ($22, Etsy)
Daily Schedule Hanger15
This schedule hanger is a very classroom thing to have but if parents are up for the challenge, it can make learning a home feel a bit more like school and also fun. Kids can see what the day holds and not have to wonder. Great for this new experience for them.
Daily Schedule Hanger ($4, Etsy)
Children's Balance Ball16
It's said that balance ball seats can actually help children focus a fit more as they get their energy out through trying to sit on it while they work. It's also great for posture. Worth a shot for the learning space for under $20.
Children's Balance Ball ($16, Amazon)
Comfy Floor Seat17
Classrooms, and even offices for adults, will often have alternative seating. Because who wants to sit in the same chair all day long while trying to learn? Not us. That's why we love these comfy floor seats to make learning more comfortable without having to lay on the sofa.
Comfy Floor Seat ($60, Lakeshore Learning)
Classroom Caddy18
Classroom caddies likely never thought they'd see their chance inside a home but now is the time to bring them in and organize all the school supplies. Pens, pencils, erasers, anything goes these days so why not be organized.
Classroom Caddy ($25, Amazon)
Cube Storage Bin19
Another way to create classroom storage is with cube bins, and it's especially handy with children who may have a few textbooks or larger supplies. Stick them in these bins and store them away when homeschool is not in session.
Cube Storage Bin ($10, Target)
6-Cup Caddy20
Just because there's no such thing as too much organization, we present the 6-cup caddy. great for families with multiple kids and multiple school supplies to go through. It's just $18. from Staples.
6-Cup Caddy ($18, Staples)