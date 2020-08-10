20 Ways to Spruce Up an At-Home Learning Space



Hayneedle No one could have ever imagined earlier this year that kids might not return to school in 2020. Some kids may, but a majority of the country may be looking at virtual learning for another few months to keep it safe. Parents had to adapt to homeschooling and quick. And get ready because this fall is part 2. We decided to lend a hand and figure out ways to make the home feel more like a learning environment.

There are organization tools, fun kids desks and even chalkboards that can transform a space. Each parent can decide how they want to approach the school year but we thought it couldn't hurt to take a nod from the teachers out there and provide some resources. Because anything will help to make the transition for the kids easier. Even if it's a place to store their papers or a printer for coloring sheets. And then, when everything is set up, tell a teacher how amazing they are. We're all in this together.

