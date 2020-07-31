Buybuy Baby Is Practically Giving Away Strollers, Bassinets & More With Its Huge Sale

Gearing up for a baby is expensive. Before the baby is born, you might have said, "Oh, our little sprout will sleep in this drawer. We don't need any stuff!" 

Then reality hits. There are a million excellent reasons that moms have been inventing equipment that makes caring for a baby easier. You want to use your hands, sleep, drive, go to the store, and all kinds of things that are hard or dangerous to do while holding your wiggling progeny, right? You'll need gear.

Bassinets, strollers, and car seats all let you get things done while baby sleeps. And they are all on a huge sale at buybuy Baby from August 6th through the 17th. 

Here are some of today's hot deals.

  • This agile stroller

    buybuy Baby

    When you want to move like a leaf in the wind through traffic, busy streets, and cramped stores, you don't want to be struggling with a stroller that can't make turns or get up any speed. This City Mini GT2 Stroller ($322.49) is the very thing you need. And if you buy it in this sale, you will save $107.50 over its everyday price. 

  • This movable cradle 

    buybuy Baby

    The baby is asleep, but you have a to-do list. Do you dare pick her up and risk waking her from that nap? You both need baby to sleep. Breaking that slumber will ruin your day. Roll her where you want to go instead, and let her sleep through whatever happens by setting her down for that nap in this gliding cradle on wheels. 

    The Dream on Me Lullaby Cradle Glider ($132.99) goes from bedside to dining room to home office without stirring baby from her dreams.

  • This collection of lotions for baby

    buybuy Baby

    Baby's skin is new to the world of air, wind, and sun. It has very specific needs when it comes to lotions. This set from Mustela ($29.74) has all those needs covered, whether you are washing skin and hair or coping with diaper rash. 

  • Need food? Get $5.

    buybuy Baby

    Baby needs food! (At some point.) And you need cash. This is a win-win. When you buy 15 Earth's Best baby food items, you'll get a $5 buybuy Baby gift card. This is easy to do since all these foods are delicious and organic. This Peach Mango puree is $1.39 for 4 ounces. 

  • Better hurry if you want to save on this car seat.

    buybuy Baby

    This Cybex Aton M Infant Car Seat ($299) is a marvel of engineering. And all of that brilliance is laser focused on making sure your baby is safe. It has amazing crash protection. But it also has smart-alert features that will tell you if you leave baby in the car, the baby unbuckles the seat belt, and more. You'll save $50 if you click here and get to buybuy Baby fast.  

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

