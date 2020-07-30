Barbie Is Running for President & TBH This Toy Gets Our Vote

Mattel
Whether you are a staunch Republican, Democrat, or anywhere between and beyond, we're pretty sure you'd vote in favor of Barbie's latest "election-inspired" doll set. Mattel recently launched the set in hopes of inspiring young girls to know the importance of running for office, learning about the democratic system, and stressing the the civil duty of voting.
The set includes a Black, female candidate, her campaign manager, her campaign fundraiser, and an essential voter.
This isn't the first time Barbie has hit the campaign trail, though no one can deny how essential it is to have a doll with a Black candidate in this era.
The toy company partnered with the nonprofit She Should Run, an organization meant to support women who are considering running for office.
These motivational dolls are being sold as a set.
