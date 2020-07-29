Stitch Fix Launched a Kids Clothing Brand and It's Everything Your Kids Want



Stitch Fix

How awesome would it be to call a personal shopper and let her take your fashion-fussy kid out for a shopping spree while you get some work (or napping) done?

There's probably a small percent of the population that do roll like that. For the rest of us, though, there's Stitch Fix Kids. Sign up, give up answers to some size and style questions, and the clothes come to you. Kids try them on at home, keep what they like, and return the rest. So easy!

And today, Stitch Fix launched an exclusive activewear brand called Runway that your kids are absolutely going to want to check out.