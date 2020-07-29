Stitch Fix Launched a Kids Clothing Brand and It's Everything Your Kids Want

blogger
Christina Wood
How awesome would it be to call a personal shopper and let her take your fashion-fussy kid out for a shopping spree while you get some work (or napping) done?

There's probably a small percent of the population that do roll like that. For the rest of us, though, there's Stitch Fix Kids. Sign up, give up answers to some size and style questions, and the clothes come to you. Kids try them on at home, keep what they like, and return the rest. So easy!

And today, Stitch Fix launched an exclusive activewear brand called Runway that your kids are absolutely going to want to check out.

  • Gender neutral and comfortable.

    Stitch Fix

    Stitch Fix Kids customers told the company that the girls were avoiding overtly gendered styles. The boys were choosing bright colors. And everyone wanted athleisure clothes that could take them from class to play to sports to home. Runway is designed for this smart set of young Stitch Fixers. 

  • Everything says empowerment.

    Stitch Fix

    The line also embraces the idea that words matter. The clothing line is emblazoned with positive messages such as "You Are Limitless" and "Believe in Yourself."

    Cute, comfortable, and positive? Apparently, that's what the kids want. That's pretty hopeful -- and reasonable. Why not?

  • Take the gender stereotypes out of my pants, please?

    Stitch Fix

    Life is hard enough right now without asking kids to "dress like a girl" or "dress like a boy" or only accept hand-me-downs or loans of clothing from friends and siblings of the same gender. Why? The clothes in the Runway line are gender neutral, so anyone can wear whatever they like as long as it fits, is comfortable, and looks good.

  • This is super affordable, too.

    Stitch Fix

    Does this sound expensive? It's not!

    You tell Stitch Fix Kids your price range. The pieces start at $10. And once it knows your child's size and preferences, the service will choose eight to 12 pieces, pack them into a box, and ship them to you.

    Take your time. Try them on at home. Anything that isn't wanted goes back in the included postage-paid envelope. You can get one box only or set up an automatic delivery that suits your budget. 

    You pay for only the clothes you keep -- and a $20 one-time styling fee that goes toward anything you buy. 

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date. 

