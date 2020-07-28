Etsy Announces Its 2020 Kids Trend Guide & We Need All of This



Etsy

Etsy's 2020 Kids Trend Guide is here! Based on Etsy search data from the last three months, it's a snapshot of what people are buying for the playroom, nursery, home school, and fun. Etsy shoppers are a smart bunch! And they are finding delightful accessories, craft projects, kids room decor, and learning tools.

You are absolutely going to want to learn from this hive mind and put some of this gear to work in your home.

From '90s retro to chore charts that rock to step stools that empower the little ones, there is something here every kid will love.

I picked five that I would totally search for. But there is so much awesomeness here, you have to check it out.