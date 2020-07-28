Etsy Announces Its 2020 Kids Trend Guide & We Need All of This

Etsy's 2020 Kids Trend Guide is here! Based on Etsy search data from the last three months, it's a snapshot of what people are buying for the playroom, nursery, home school, and fun. Etsy shoppers are a smart bunch! And they are finding delightful accessories, craft projects, kids room decor, and learning tools. 

You are absolutely going to want to learn from this hive mind and put some of this gear to work in your home.

From '90s retro to chore charts that rock to step stools that empower the little ones, there is something here every kid will love. 

I picked five that I would totally search for. But there is so much awesomeness here, you have to check it out

  • This unicorn fanny pack

    Etsy

    If there is one trend from the '90s many of us are wishing would make a comeback, it's the fanny pack. Dorky? Absolutely. But so incredibly convenient, especially since clothing for women and girls continues to be almost entirely devoid of pockets.

    Encourage your child to embrace that inner dork and wear a fanny pack with this amazing unicorn number ($34.95). Cute and functional? Every child needs more of that. 

  • An indoor swing? That's a thing?

    Etsy

    Can't go to the playground? Mom is too busy to hang around the backyard so the kids can swing? Bring the playground home with this whimsical, functional, and beautiful indoor swing. 

    Choose the rope color that suits your decor. The seats are all oiled wood. These swings ($263.13) are gorgeous. 

  • A micro summer camp in the living room

    Etsy

    Macrame and needlepoint are the stuff of summer camp, right? Well, there's no need to give up the creative crafts portion of summer camp just because you are staying home. This kids sewing kit ($15.50) has all the elements your child needs to get creative with yarn. 

  • Is this a toy or a stunning design element?

    Etsy

    These personalized monster stacking blocks ($65) are so beautiful you could use them to decorate a nursery for a photo shoot. But they are also a toy your child can play with. And when it comes to decorating a child's room, you want both of those things to be true.

  • Turn that chore chart into art.

    Etsy

    Toss all the hasty printouts and pin this dry erase chore chart ($10) to the wall. It's pretty enough -- decorated in a gender-neutral space theme -- to hang anywhere, and it brings clarity to the task of teaching kids personal responsibility.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

