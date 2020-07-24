5 Kids' Desks That'll Make Homeschooling Somewhat More Bearable

Wayfair
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop

desks
Wayfair

Back-to-school shopping this year is a whole new animal. It's likely that you will have to do at least some form of school from home. And if the classic BTS advice to "set up a homework station" is true, then it's doubly so for homeschooling.

This is an opportunity to teach what's sure to be an important tool for anyone growing up right now: work (and study) from home skills. As someone who has been working (and studying) from home for a long time, I know it's very important to have a designated place for work. It sets the right mood, removes distractions, and saves time because everything you need is on hand, charged, and ready to go.

The basic element of that space is the desk. And just in time for BTS, those are on sale at Wayfair right now.

Here are five that are perfect for a child's school station.

  • This beautiful set.

    Wayfair

    This gorgeous Glaser Kids Writing Desk and Chair Set (on sale for $219, down from $300) creates a pretty, self-contained workspace in the corner of a bedroom or living room. The cubbies keep everything at hand. The cork board is a great place to put schedules or photos. The chair matches. There are five colors to choose from.

    • Advertisement

  • A sit or stand desk sized for youth.

    Wayfair

    If sitting is the new smoking, you don't want your kids doing it, right? This Bayldon 32" Writing Desk (on sale for $99) is a sit or stand desk that's sized for kids. It goes up or down with an easy adjustment and works with whatever chair you like. The tilt also adjusts, so it can go from a slanted drawing table to a flat space for a laptop. It even has a power strip built in.  

  • When a lap is all the space you have.

    Wayfair

    No space for a desk? Or maybe your student already has a comfy chair that's her preferred workspace. A lap desk can make that work much better. And this Fraya Sofia Sam Deluxe lap desk ($77.99) has everything you need to turn that laptop or tablet into something ergonomic and functional. There's even a built-in USB-powered light so you don't have to worry about eyestrain.

  • Two kids? Try this side-by-side option.

    Wayfair

    You can turn a small stretch of wall into a home school with ease with this solid, sized-for-kids side-by-side desk ($165.99). There's room for two. It cleans easily. And it's sized to fit kids 5 to 10 years old. 

  • A complete solution that will last years.

    Wayfair

    Maybe you have no plans to go back to school? Or maybe you give home design priority to study, writing, hobbies, and creativity over TV? This complete creativity and learning station from Torney Kids will serve your family for years as a work, make, and study station. It's 48% off right now, too! So this is the time to pull the trigger. It's normally $389.99. During this sale, it's down to $203.99.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement