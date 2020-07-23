'Hocus Pocus' Face Masks Make You Look Like Your Favorite Sanderson Sister

Were you a fan of Hocus Pocus? The 1993 film about three witches who were burned at the stake in 17th-century Salem and then accidentally brought back to life in the '90s for some horror and laughs? Is that ringing a bell? Well, Disney+ is bringing this cult classic back from the dead with a sequel that will probably include much of the original cast.

And since we are all wearing masks daily these days, we don't have to wait for Halloween anymore to dress up as our favorite -- or most obscure favorite from the horror genre -- character. 

Don a Hocus Pocus mask and start a conversation.

  • Is Winifred your favorite witch?

    Bucktee

    She's the eldest, and she's the leader. But she is vain, dramatic, sadistic, and smart. The makings of a perfect horror character and maybe a good description of how you are feeling some days when you are required to -- literally --  put on a face and go out in public.

    This Winifred mask ($13.95) is a clever sketch of her mouth. Just enough to make your point. Do! Not! Mess! With! Me! Because you have a temper and have sold your soul to the devil for magical powers.

  • Maybe you prefer Mary?

    Bucktee

    Mary is the middle child, always appeasing her older sister and taking care of everyone in the family. But she is also the smart, competent sister. Sound familiar? 

    This Mary Sanderson mask ($13.95) is also a sketch of Mary's mouth, just enough to evoke her visage and complete your own face while you are wearing a mask. 

  • This is Sarah Sanderson.

    Bucktee

    Ah, Sarah. She's the airheaded one. The blond. The one who plays with people like she's a cat and people are cat toys. A bit of a stereotype, for sure. But she's played by Sarah Jessica Parker, so there's that!

    This Sarah Sanderson mask ($13.95) is easy on the eyes, too.

  • I smell children!

    Etsy

    Love Hocus Pocus but not ready to wear someone else's smile? The Sanderson sisters were on the hunt for children because it was their evil plan to steal their youthful essence so they could stay young forever. (It was a horror movie, after all.)

    This I Smell Children mask ($12.49) will scare -- or amuse -- all the children in your life. And it's probably true.

  • Go all in.

    Etsy

    Glitter? Color? And your favorite sayings from Hocus Pocus? Why not just go for it! Here are plenty of face masks ($14.99) to choose from (or order a set for the whole family), and they are everything you want in a Hocus Pocus everyday costume.

