'Hocus Pocus' Face Masks Make You Look Like Your Favorite Sanderson Sister

Were you a fan of Hocus Pocus? The 1993 film about three witches who were burned at the stake in 17th-century Salem and then accidentally brought back to life in the '90s for some horror and laughs? Is that ringing a bell? Well, Disney+ is bringing this cult classic back from the dead with a sequel that will probably include much of the original cast.

And since we are all wearing masks daily these days, we don't have to wait for Halloween anymore to dress up as our favorite -- or most obscure favorite from the horror genre -- character.

Don a Hocus Pocus mask and start a conversation.