'Blended Family' Living Room Art Is the Sweetest New Decor Trend

How you met, where you came from, and the story of how you all ended up living together as a family is no doubt a good story. It's also what makes you a family. That isn't defined by your last name or even your bloodline. Family is a verb. You become family through actions and deeds.

This isn't always the message kids hear in the world and media, though. So raise your voice over the din with some in-home messaging.

These signs -- placed where everyone will see them daily -- will overcome the marketing, the bullies, and the tone-deaf cultural habits and say it like it is: This blended family is here by choice!

Here are some ideas for an entryway, kitchen, and living room that help define your blended family's zeitgeist.