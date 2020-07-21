There's an Official 'Hocus Pocus' Board Game & It's Already Put a Spell on Us

-
In addition to watching 'Hocus Pocus' as we do every year, now we can get in on the spellbinding action with this new board game!
The game incorporates beloved scenes and characters from the game.
Perfect for ages 8 and older, the game plays anywhere from 2 to 6 players and takes roughly 30 minutes to complete.
You can preorder the game for just $19.99 on Amazon.
The game is set to release on July 26, so there's plenty of time to perfect your magic by All Hallows Eve.
Ravensburger Disney Hocus Pocus: The Game for Ages 8 an Up - A Cooperative Game of Magic and Mayhem ($19.99, Amazon)
So, call your "sisters" and gather 'round for a night of family fun none of you will forget.
