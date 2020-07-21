There's an Official 'Hocus Pocus' Board Game & It's Already Put a Spell on Us

Amazon
Lauren Gordon
Lauren Gordon
Shop

Hocus Pocus the Game
Amazon

The reality is, Halloween 2020 is looking a little ... grim (and not in the spooky, spirited holiday way). Although we can't be sure what trick-or-treating will look like, we can prepare to make it as fun a night as possible.

  • In addition to watching 'Hocus Pocus' as we do every year, now we can get in on the spellbinding action with this new board game! 

    hocus pocus
    Amazon

    In this cooperative card game, the Sanderson sisters are back, and it is officially your job to work together and protect Salem's children. Just like the movie, your goal will be to stop the coven from completing their life-force potion before the sun rises.

    • Advertisement

  • The game incorporates beloved scenes and characters from the game.

    hocus pocus
    Amazon

    According to the game description:

    "Play potion ingredients to the cauldron and match all the colors or ingredients. Binx will offer a helping hand, while Winifred, Mary, and Sarah cast spells to thwart your plans. Use tricks like Burning Rain of Death and Billy Butcherson to help you along the way!"

  • Perfect for ages 8 and older, the game plays anywhere from 2 to 6 players and takes roughly 30 minutes to complete. 

    Hocus Pocus
    Amazon

    Each game comes with one cauldron board, 50 ingredient cards, a witch board, 13 apell cards, a sun token, 4 trick tokens, a rulebook, and one black cat Binx meeple.

  • You can preorder the game for just $19.99 on Amazon.

    The game is set to release on July 26, so there's plenty of time to perfect your magic by All Hallows Eve.

    Ravensburger Disney Hocus Pocus: The Game for Ages 8 an Up - A Cooperative Game of Magic and Mayhem ($19.99, Amazon)

  • So, call your "sisters" and gather 'round for a night of family fun none of you will forget.


    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement