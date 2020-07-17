These Snarky & Silly Face Masks Speak to Our Souls

TeeFury
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop

facemask
TeeFury

Wearing a face mask is essential for our global efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19. But it's hard to show an expression through a mask. You can, instead, show some personality and tell people what you are into by wearing a mask that expresses your fandom or cultural self.

Whether you are a Trekkie, a gamer, an avid reader, or just trying to express affection for some aspect of popular culture, TeeFury has a mask for you. 

Here are a few we are putting in our cart.

  • The Golden Queens are our heroes.

    TeeFury

    Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia have aged well, and these Golden Girls continue to rule in pop culture. Let them speak for you by wearing a mask ($15) that expresses your admiration (and fealty) for one of the longest-reigning-while-remaining-relevant shows in pop culture history.

    • Advertisement

  • Don't take yourself so seriously.

    TeeFury

    If you speak entirely in meme references anyway, why bother to open your mouth? Wear this mask and it's got your response to every possible scenario covered. When someone is having a tantrum, is boring you, or otherwise has you on your last nerve, put on your mask. You are thinking it. But you no longer have to say, "Shhh, nobody cares" ($15).

  • Trekkies! Get this!

    TeeFury

    Wear your fandom on your face, Trekkies! No one can hear you through your mask, so let it speak for you. And when it speaks, it speaks the Vulcan version of "Cheers!" -- "Live long and prosper" ($15). If you can do the universal Vulcan hand signal to go with, all the better.

  • Nerds all get this one.

    TeeFury

    It's a mistake on the internet. Everyone finds them. When you try to link to a page that's not there, you get a 404 error, "That page is not found." But it happens in life, too. Someone wants you to do something and you can't find your motivation? Put "404 Sorry! Motivation not found" ($15) on the face of every teenager you know -- and many adults. There are days when everyone needs one of these.

  • Talk less, smile more.

    TeeFury

    It's a quote from the lyrics of Hamilton. It's good advice -- especially during a revolution. And it's a meme, certainly during this revolution. Why not just do it? Put on this mask ($15), talk less, smile more. (No one can see that you're smiling anyway.)

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement