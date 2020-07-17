These Snarky & Silly Face Masks Speak to Our Souls

TeeFury
Wearing a face mask is essential for our global efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19. But it's hard to show an expression through a mask. You can, instead, show some personality and tell people what you are into by wearing a mask that expresses your fandom or cultural self.
Whether you are a Trekkie, a gamer, an avid reader, or just trying to express affection for some aspect of popular culture, TeeFury has a mask for you.
Here are a few we are putting in our cart.
The Golden Queens are our heroes.
Don't take yourself so seriously.
Trekkies! Get this!
Nerds all get this one.
Talk less, smile more.
