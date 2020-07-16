People Are Personalizing Their Kitchens With 'Dishwasher Covers'



Etsy

Wishing for a kitchen remodel? But what's the total price tag on something like that? As someone who has remodeled more than one kitchen, I will tell you this: more than you think. And you have to live in a mess for longer than you think.

Putting a dishwasher cover on your old dishwasher, though, is inexpensive and takes only a few minutes!

If you are looking for a retro look, a pop of color, something charming and unique, or just anything that's not what you have now, there's no need to replace the whole thing. (As long as it works!)

Just pretty up the front of it!

Here are some ideas.