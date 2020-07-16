People Are Personalizing Their Kitchens With 'Dishwasher Covers'

Wishing for a kitchen remodel? But what's the total price tag on something like that? As someone who has remodeled more than one kitchen, I will tell you this: more than you think. And you have to live in a mess for longer than you think.

Putting a dishwasher cover on your old dishwasher, though, is inexpensive and takes only a few minutes!

If you are looking for a retro look, a pop of color, something charming and unique, or just anything that's not what you have now, there's no need to replace the whole thing. (As long as it works!) 

Just pretty up the front of it!

Here are some ideas.

  • Stainless is so last year. How about distressed steel?

    Etsy

    Thinking of upgrading your appliances to stainless steel? Why not go with distressed steel and start a trend? (And save a fortune.)

    This magnetic dishwasher cover in distressed steel ($55) fits right in with your industrial, modern, or grunge look, and it's super unique! All you do is stick it to the front of the dishwasher and the transformation is done. You will be amazed at how big a change a bit of color and personality makes in a kitchen.

  • Add color and texture in a few minutes.

    Etsy

    This weathered wood in red dishwasher cover ($55) creates a terrific mood in the kitchen, changing all those hard, cold surfaces into something rustic and earthy.

    There's a matching refrigerator magnet if you want to complete the look.

  • Bring the dishwasher into your country kitchen look.

    Etsy

    Are you working on a country kitchen look? That dishwasher sticks out, right? But that doesn't mean you want to replace it with something manual. Use it as a canvas for some country kitchen signage and have the best of both worlds.

    This Farm Fresh magnetic dishwasher cover ($35.93) cover is easy to install and turns all that black or stainless steel into something much more interesting.

  • Mid-century modern?

    Etsy

    Once you get started on this, you might find yourself forgetting that the dishwasher was once so boring. This Retro Circuit Pattern Dots Magnetic Dishwasher Cover ($55) would look great in a mid-century modern home, and it's certainly a lot more interesting than a solid black or white.

  • And now the kitchen is a gallery.

    Etsy

    Hate your white dishwasher? Not anymore! Now that white background is a feature. It's the background for your art gallery. 

    Start with this lovely European bicycle scene ($35.93). Change the cover with the season or with your mood. For a fraction of the price of a new dishwasher, you could have quite a collection of art pieces to rotate.

    These are all thin, magnetic sheets that are sized for your dishwasher and arrive in a rolled up tube. Just unroll them and stick them to your dishwasher. (Make sure a magnet sticks to the surface first.)

    Have fun!

