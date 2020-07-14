Michaels Has 21 Days of Free Classes & TBH This Is the Hail Mary Our Summer Needed



Michael's Crafts

Summer has only just started, but most of us have already been home with our kids for three months. How are we going to survive another three?

Michaels -- the craft store -- feels our pain and has a plan to give the kids a fun online craft camp -- for free! -- so their parents can stare into space, clear the Cheerios off the floor, or go to at least one Zoom meeting without a half-naked child running in and taking it off the rails.

Every. Single. Day. Of. The. Week! There is a class from 3 to 4 p.m. Central time until Aug 1. By the end of summer, the kids will be experts at jewelry making, painting, clay modeling, and so much more.

The calendar is right here.

Be sure to stock up on supplies so you can enjoy your moment of Zen.

