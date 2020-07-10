Can't Find a Bike Anywhere? Here's the Next Best Thing



Target

First it was toilet paper. Then it was flour and yeast. Now, it's apparently bicycles.

Looking for a bike because you don't want to ride public transportation? Why not? You can't go to the gym either. So why not turn transport into a workout?

Well, everyone is in the same boat. And that's a popular idea. So, yeah, there's a bike shortage.

There's nothing wrong with your plan, though. Why not consider a form of transportation/workout that's more alternative -- and more readily available? In fact, it's on sale!