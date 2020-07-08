‘Muted Rainbows’ Are the Latest Nursery Theme Moms Are Obsessed With



Etsy

Soft, muted colors in a rainbow are a beautiful, calming nursery theme. And moms are turning the idea into beautiful, muted nurseries that are soft and adorable for baby and fun but restful for the children babies become.

The makers of Etsy have taken this idea and run with it. So if you are looking for a few small elements to push your gently colored nursery to perfection, it's the place to go.

Here are five gorgeous elements to add to your child's room.