Crayola Has Colorful, Adjustable Face Masks for Adults & Kids



Crayola

Last year, your back-to-school shopping list didn't include "nonmedical face mask." But it sure does this year. And buying a face mask for a child is only the first in a series of hassles you'll have to face in this new school year.

A mask is another thing you'll have to remember. It's another thing to launder. And it's one more thing to keep track of how often it's been worn. In fact, it's important that a face mask be clean, so that last part is important.

Crayola has you covered with an entire weekly system of cute kids' masks ($29 per set) that solves all your hassles around this.

The masks are cute, sized for children, and a complete system that will get you through every week -- right through laundry day.