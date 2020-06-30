Score an Extra 10% Off Adorable Keds Sneakers for Women for Up To 60% Off



iStock

Need some new summer kicks? It's your lucky day. Keds are on sale. And they are the perfect summer sneaker.

Whether you like floral or checks, step-in or lace-up, there is something tempting in this sale.

There are a huge number of shoes in this sale. And many of them are 60% off. That's hard to beat, right?

Actually, you can beat that by using the code MAJORSALE at checkout. That gets you another 10% off.

Here are some great styles to get you started!