Score an Extra 10% Off Adorable Keds Sneakers for Women for Up To 60% Off

Need some new summer kicks? It's your lucky day. Keds are on sale. And they are the perfect summer sneaker.
Whether you like floral or checks, step-in or lace-up, there is something tempting in this sale.
There are a huge number of shoes in this sale. And many of them are 60% off. That's hard to beat, right?
Actually, you can beat that by using the code MAJORSALE at checkout. That gets you another 10% off.
Here are some great styles to get you started!
Summer yellow
Southern magnolias
These cushiony espadrilles
Date-night glam
Embroidery and jute
