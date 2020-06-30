Score an Extra 10% Off Adorable Keds Sneakers for Women for Up To 60% Off

Need some new summer kicks? It's your lucky day. Keds are on sale. And they are the perfect summer sneaker. 

Whether you like floral or checks, step-in or lace-up, there is something tempting in this sale. 

There are a huge number of shoes in this sale. And many of them are 60% off. That's hard to beat, right?

Actually, you can beat that by using the code MAJORSALE at checkout. That gets you another 10% off.

Here are some great styles to get you started!

  • Summer yellow

    Keds

    These bright and sunny sneakers ($31.45) will brighten every day. Bold? Sure. But they will make you smile while you wear them. 

    Plus they have significant retro street cred. The is the Champion, which debuted in 1916. It was the first rubber-soled canvas shoe of its kind at the time. 

  • Southern magnolias

    Keds

    These magnolia-adorned Draper James Champions ($34.95) are so pretty! They are comfy, too. The feature a foam footbed and lace-up fit.

  • These cushiony espadrilles

    Keds

    Nothing says summer like espadrilles. And this kicky mauve lace-up version ($48.75) kicks all those hard-to-walk-in, less-than-comfy versions to the curb. These are cute with anything from shorts to a dress. And you'll be good to go in them, whether that means you are going to the BBQ for a refill or three miles down the road for some ice cream.

    If this pink isn't your thing, they come in three colors.

  • Date-night glam

    Keds

    Is being able to walk high on your date-night wardrobe requisites? Seriously! There is nothing worse than getting out in the world with someone you like and constantly having to say, "Not in these shoes!" 

    Kate Spade and Keds got together on that idea and came up with some date-night bling that is, frankly, must-have in every party girl wardrobe: Champion Glitter ($44.95). 

    Match them to your manicure, and go have some fun! They come in three choices of glitter color: Light Blue (shown), Navy, and Pink Multi.

  • Embroidery and jute

    Keds

    Keds is sort of killing it with these. Especially if you are prone to sneakers and a skirt. The faded chambray? The floral embroidered jute-wrapped platforms? Fantastic.

    This pair is a collaboration with Rifle Paper Co., and it is very, very tempting, especially at $39.95.

