5 Funny Face Masks That Make Social Distancing a Little More Bearable

Headed out to the store or for a walk in the park? Bring your mask!

In many places, it's the law. And even where it's not, it's a good idea. So everyone who cares about the health of fellow citizens is stocking up on masks. We've gone from "I need a mask" to "I need a fashionable mask that expresses my savvy ability to accessorize, even in a health crisis."

Sure, an N95 mask is the safest. But those are scarce, and frontline medical workers need them. A good cloth mask helps and is more comfortable, is easier to breathe in, and -- often -- won't fog up your glasses. It also allows you to choose something that makes people laugh.

Here are some ideas.