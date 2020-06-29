5 Funny Face Masks That Make Social Distancing a Little More Bearable

Etsy
Headed out to the store or for a walk in the park? Bring your mask!
In many places, it's the law. And even where it's not, it's a good idea. So everyone who cares about the health of fellow citizens is stocking up on masks. We've gone from "I need a mask" to "I need a fashionable mask that expresses my savvy ability to accessorize, even in a health crisis."
Sure, an N95 mask is the safest. But those are scarce, and frontline medical workers need them. A good cloth mask helps and is more comfortable, is easier to breathe in, and -- often -- won't fog up your glasses. It also allows you to choose something that makes people laugh.
Here are some ideas.
-
This guy with a cigar
-
This custom mask is you, making a face.
-
-
Want a mustache?
-
Tired of people telling you to smile?
-
-
Send a message everyone can see.
