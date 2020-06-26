'Cloudy Dyes' Are Everyone's Summer Obsession & TBH We're Sold



iStock

Tie-dye was to die for in the '60s. And it never really died. But fast-forward to the year that the hippies of the '60s expected to be all flying cars and space travel and you'll discover that we aren't wearing Starfleet uniforms or jet packs. We are all obsessed with an evolved form of tie-dye: cloudy dyes.

It's a gentler, less-saturated, not-so-bright tie dye that doesn't scream Jerry Garcia or, even Cherry Garcia. It's soft, unique, and looks like it was created while lying in the grass staring at a sunset. It's also super flattering.

It comes on everything from bike shorts to sweat shirts to masks. Here are some cloudy dyes worthy of the obsession.