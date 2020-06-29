15 Backyard Water Activities To Keep Kids Cool & Safely Entertained Without a Pool

Image: Amazon



Amazon This summer is going to be a little different than the previous summers, thanks to the worldwide health issue we're still contending with. It's caused many of us to change and cancel or plans: No more traveling to the beach we used to spend a few weeks at during the summer or spending our days at crowded pools without thinking twice. But there are plenty of ways to make new memories and new traditions despite 2020 throwing out quite the curveball.

Although many of us don't have the luxury of having our own private and isolated swimming pools, there are still ways we can transform our backyard or front yard into a summer place of fun for the kids. We don't need to spend time at the beach or a swimming pool -- or a massive budget -- to keep the family cool and entertained this summer. From a mermaid splash pad and epic beach ball sprinkler to DIY activities that will keep boredom away, there are endless fun ways to play with water instead of sizzling in the sun.

Check out these 15 water activities and games to keep the kids safely happy and entertained while practicing social distancing.