5 Snazzy Stud Earrings for Moms With Grabby Toddlers 



Etsy

One day, your adorable sprout is a complacent infant. Before you know it, she goes from malleable and content to sit in your lap, ride on your hip, and slumber in a infant carrier to clutching your hoop earrings in a death grip while you scream for help.

Welcome to the world of holding a toddler. It's a different world from carrying an infant. Hoop earrings are out. Dangling earrings are a hazard. Even long hair can get you in trouble.

The earrings, though, are easy to fix. It's time to buy some snazzy stud earrings so you can have your bling and hold your baby, too.

Here are five options to tempt you.