Over 4,000 People Are Obsessed With This Facial Cleanser & It's Dirt Cheap Today

If you've been coveting an expensive facial cleansing brush but hesitating to spend the money, listen up. Today there's an amazing deal at Amazon on the Pixnor Waterproof Face Spin Brush.
This brush comes with seven styles of brush heads that address a wide range of skin issues, from makeup removal to facial exfoliation to clearing up bumpy skin on your body.
People -- including professional aestheticians -- are obsessed with this brush.
And apparently it's on sale for only $21.99. Hurry! This is going fast.
-
Better than more expensive facial brushes
-
It's waterproof! Take it in the shower.
-
-
The path to a clearer complexion
-
7 styles of clean
-
-
Two speeds for custom cleansing
This facial brush also has two speeds so you can dial up the level of clean or exfoliation you need. If your skin is sensitive, you don't have to worry about irritating it. Just use the low speed. If your skin is oily and needs an extra boost of clean, take it up to high.
What are you waiting for? A facial cleansing system this effective is unlikely to be this cheap again!
Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Share this Story