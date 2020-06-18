Over 4,000 People Are Obsessed With This Facial Cleanser & It's Dirt Cheap Today



Amazon

If you've been coveting an expensive facial cleansing brush but hesitating to spend the money, listen up. Today there's an amazing deal at Amazon on the Pixnor Waterproof Face Spin Brush.

This brush comes with seven styles of brush heads that address a wide range of skin issues, from makeup removal to facial exfoliation to clearing up bumpy skin on your body.

People -- including professional aestheticians -- are obsessed with this brush.

And apparently it's on sale for only $21.99. Hurry! This is going fast.