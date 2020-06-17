Here are 20 Black-Owned Brands Anyone Can Shop at Target

target
The Black Lives Matter protests for anti-racist overhauls in society and among our police forces are still happening. Those protests, sparked by the death of a black man named George Floyd have many people, finally, waking up to the systemic racism in this country. But being awake is not enough. For parents who want to support the Black community, it's important to continue speaking up and helping our Black brothers and sisters.
Aside from speaking up, one of the easiest ways to do that is by shopping black and supporting black-owned businesses. There are plenty to chose from (we've already compiled a bunch here.) But Target has made it even easier. The brand has long been a proponent of Black Lives. But we compiled a list of brands to specifically find at the retailer across the country.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Soapsox1
Soapsox founder and CEO Ray Phillips is the brains behind the brand, which makes stuffed-animal-style wash mitts for kids. According to the website, he came up with the idea after working at a residential treatment facility with children who had experienced trauma and had trouble during bathtime. Now, Target sells them.
Sponge Miles Elephant Wash Mitt ($10, Soapsox)
-
Coloured Raine2
Coloured Raine Cosmetics is a beauty brand sold at Target but created in 2013 by Loraine R. Dowdy, "a Brooklyn born, Caribbean descent woman." Her claim to fame is selling "long-lasting liquid lipsticks, highly pigmented eyeshadows" and including shades especially for people of color.
-
-
Scotch Porter3
Calvin Quallis is the founder and CEO of Scotch Porter, a men's personal hygiene and grooming brand with products focusing on skincare, beard and hair care. Quallis started out of a barbershop and now has his line in Target.
-
Bevel4
Bevel is another men's grooming company with a focus on shaving sensitive skin and wellness for people of color. Founder Tristan Walker started the brand and it has since been bought by Proctor and Gamble but he remains CEO.
Bevel Shave System Shave Cream ($15, Target)
-
-
The Lip Bar5
The Lip Bar is among the biggest names in beauty at Target. Their line of glosses, matte lipsticks and more is plentiful, vegan/cruelty-free and worth buying—although they sell other beauty items, too. It was founded by Melissa Butler and actually rejected by Shark Tank. Joke is on them.
-
The Doux6
The Doux knows about hair care, especially for people of different backgrounds. Or as their tagline says, "Sucka-free Hair care created by a licensed cosmetologist. All types, no hype." But we must hype Maya Smith, the brand's founder.
-
-
Carol's Daughter7
Carol's Daughter is a Black-owned brand at Target (founded by Lisa Page) that has a lot of clout when it comes to sulfate-free hair care for all types of hair as well as skincare. The names themselves are incredibly delectable sounding, too.
Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine Leave-In Conditioner ($11)
-
Black Girl Sunscreen8
Black Girl Sunscreen is the sunscreen that is made by a Black woman for women of color or anyone with darker skin tones who don't want that white residue left behind, kids included. It was founded in 2016 and has been killing the game every since.
-
-
SheaMoisture9
SheaMoisture is prominent in many drugstores and known for not just women of color but also any kind of hair, especially curly hair. The line's founders are the granddaughters of Sofi Tucker, a woman who sold "Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside."
SheaMoisture Red Palm Oil & Cocoa Butter Rinse Out or Leave In Conditioner ($10)
-
Every Hue10
Shimmer and shine through highlighter or in "glowy" foundation products is all the rage and Every Hue definitely brings it. The brand was founded by Gizelle Bryant. Sound familiar? That's because she's a Real Housewives of Potomac castmember.
-
-
The Honey Pot11
The Honey Pot is the space in the women's self-care products that desperately needed to be filled. They sell everything from vaginal wipes to menstrual pads and more. Beatrice Dixon started the brand and according to Forbes, became "one of the first 40 women of color to raise $1 million in venture capital."
-
Bolden Skin Brightening Facial Moisturizer12
Skincare is surging in popularity these days, even pre-quarantine, and brightening the skin is one of the many ways people look to improve theirs. Enter Bolden, a skincare brand that Ndidi Obidoa and Chinelo Chidozie founded.
-
-
CUSHNIE13
There's beauty brands and then there's fashion brands and Black fashion designer Carly Cushnie is behind the CUSHNIE line at Target. "The CUSHNIE Collection is worn by influential women including Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong’o, Ava Duvernay, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Graham, and Padma Lakshmi, among many others."
-
Camille Rose14
Back to beauty: Camille Rose is another Black-owned beauty brand (by founder Janell Stephens) that promises natural hydrating and conditioning products to leave hair looking its best. We're talking honey, coconut, lavender and more.
-
-
Alikay Naturals15
Wanna see a rockstar? Meet Alikay's founder Rochelle Graham-Campbell. She started the brand at just 22-years-old and has grown it since into a million-dollar business. The company prides itself on natural ingredients.
-
Mielle Organics16
Mielle Organics sets itself apart with it's bright and fun packaging for its haircare products, but it's also a Black-owned brand that is available on the Target shelves. Monique Rodriguez launched the company in 2018 with a goal "to create a line of natural beauty products for all hair types."
-
-
BLK & Bold Coffee17
It's time to rise and grind. The creator of BLK and Bold coffee sure did and they're seeing excellent results. It has rave reviews on Target and a fabulous story to match. Pernell Cezar Jr and Rod Johnson founded the company which became the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee company by Target. They donate 5% of profits to orgs that help youths boot.
BLK & Bold Rise & Grind ($13)
-
Capital City18
Capital City Sweet Mambo Hot Sauce, award-winning and famous in D.C. is as good as it sounds. And for just $7 from Target, it's a good deal. Its founders, Charles Jones and Arsha Jones started the business in their Annapolis home in 2011.
-
-
GIRL + HAIR19
Dr. Camille Verovic founded Girl + Hair, a company dedicated to "under hair care" for women. She's a medical doctor so it's clear that she's the real deal. Her why? She realized "realized there was simply no natural hair care product specifically created to maintain and grow my natural hair while it was put away in a braided protective style."
GIRL + HAIR RESTORE+ ($16)
-
Eden Bodyworks20
Eden Bodyworks founder Jasmine Lawrence started the company in 2011. "At age 11, Lawrence was shocked to learn about the lack of natural products that could help nurture and restore her hair. So, in true entrepreneurial fashion, she took to her kitchen and began concocting her own remedies." Enter Eden, which sells products for all types of hair concerns.