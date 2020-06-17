Here are 20 Black-Owned Brands Anyone Can Shop at Target

Image: target



target The Black Lives Matter protests for anti-racist overhauls in society and among our police forces are still happening. Those protests, sparked by the death of a black man named George Floyd have many people, finally, waking up to the systemic racism in this country. But being awake is not enough. For parents who want to support the Black community, it's important to continue speaking up and helping our Black brothers and sisters.

Aside from speaking up, one of the easiest ways to do that is by shopping black and supporting black-owned businesses. There are plenty to chose from (we've already compiled a bunch here.) But Target has made it even easier. The brand has long been a proponent of Black Lives. But we compiled a list of brands to specifically find at the retailer across the country.



