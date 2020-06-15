Moms: Father's Day Is This Sunday & Luckily Target Has Curbside Pickup



Target

Left Father's Day gifting for the last minute? Not to fret. There's no need to stand in long lines, craft something yourself, or make excuses. Target has what you need. And you can enjoy the new hybrid of online and in-store shopping: curbside pickup.

It's the best of both worlds.

You can shop from your phone, computer, couch, or desk. And when you've made up your mind and placed an order, drive over and pick it up. No need to get out of the car or wait for delivery.

Here are some gifts we know Dad will love.