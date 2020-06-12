We're Obsessed With These Rompers That Work for Little Boys or Girls

Christina Wood
In the science fiction future, we won't spend a portion of every morning trying to decide what to wear or arguing with a toddler over what he or she is going to wear. We will all put on clothes that look amazing on us. Then we will get on with our lives.

These rompers are one step toward that fashion utopia. They are cute, comfortable, and affordable, and they look adorable on whatever toddler wears them. They don't express a gender preference or socioeconomic background. They are a great equalizer. They are also easy to wash and wear. 

Whew! So much easier and happier. 

The romper ($29) in cute stripes is an easy way to clothe an active toddler. Put it on and let the toddler loose. That's all there is to it. It's cotton and Lycra, so it fits, moves, and washes well. It comes in whatever size your child is, and those sizes are somewhat flexible. A smaller one fits a little different but is still comfy and cute.

  • Prefer a short-sleeve romper?

    Etsy

    You have lots of options when ordering a romper from RandomRompers. This one in a light heather denim ($29) cotton-Lycra blend has short sleeves. But you can choose the fabric, the sleeve length, and the pant length to find exactly the garment that suits your child and the weather.

  • Shorts in a romper

    Etsy

    This light blue striped romper with short legs ($26) and short sleeves is perfect for a child. Play all day in it. Nap in it. Sleep in it. It's all the same. And this one -- with short sleeves and short legs -- is perfect for summer. 

    Simpler is better at this age! Who has time to argue over what a toddler wears? (Answer: The toddler. Not mom.)

  • This sleeveless gray romper is so cute.

    Etsy

    I love everything about this sleeveless gray romper ($29). Easy on. Easy off. Easy to wash. And easy to play in. No one needs to spend so much time and effort on getting dressed and -- in the case of a toddler -- staying that way.

  • Older kids might prefer these cute shorts joggers.

    Etsy

    These shorts joggers ($23) are just as easy and cute as the rompers but probably will appeal more to an older child. They are comfortable and cool and let your child choose a shirt to wear with it. Just choose a size and a color. Pockets are also a bonus!

  • Get creative!

    Etsy

    Want to create your own romper without doing any sewing? Just add this option ($5.50) at checkout. Then say what you want in the comments. Your will shall be done.

    Sleeves in another color? Joggers in a longer length? An accent color on the cuffs? 

    Just tell this Etsy store what you want and wait for delivery.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

