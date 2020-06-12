We're Obsessed With These Rompers That Work for Little Boys or Girls



Etsy

In the science fiction future, we won't spend a portion of every morning trying to decide what to wear or arguing with a toddler over what he or she is going to wear. We will all put on clothes that look amazing on us. Then we will get on with our lives.

These rompers are one step toward that fashion utopia. They are cute, comfortable, and affordable, and they look adorable on whatever toddler wears them. They don't express a gender preference or socioeconomic background. They are a great equalizer. They are also easy to wash and wear.

Whew! So much easier and happier.

The romper ($29) in cute stripes is an easy way to clothe an active toddler. Put it on and let the toddler loose. That's all there is to it. It's cotton and Lycra, so it fits, moves, and washes well. It comes in whatever size your child is, and those sizes are somewhat flexible. A smaller one fits a little different but is still comfy and cute.