People Are Losing It Over This Motorized Pool Tube

Normally, I am a curmudgeon when it comes to the idea of having a pool. "Too much work!" I say. But this motorized pool tube has me rethinking that.

I am a huge fan of bumper cars. There is something so irresistibly fun about the mayhem of a game where the point is to slam into each other as hard as possible. It's the opposite of driving real cars and so liberating. But bumper cars are hard to come by, and the ride is always too short.

These, though? Right there in the backyard? Ready to play anytime? And the worst that can happen is you go for a swim?

I find it completely understandable that people are losing it over this idea.

  • It's like a tiny tugboat

    Hammacher Schlemmer

    This inflatable pool tube has an electric Kort nozzle to propel it around the pool. This is a propeller that is most often used on tugboats and fishing trawlers. You control the direction of the pool tube with a joystick.

    This pool tube ($129.95) is like someone took a video game out of the virtual world, modded it to a fishing boat, shrunk it down to a toy, dropped it in the pool, and yelled, "Play!"

    I'm so down with this.

  • These will start family fights.

    Hammacher Schlemmer

    These are so fun, you don't want to find yourself in a situation where the family has to share them, according to one reviewer who warns, "Don't let your kids see these in the pool!"

    He bought a set for his son and daughter-in-law, but the kids got to them first and took ownership. "Guess I have to purchase two more," he laments.

  • It even has a cupholder.

    Hammacher Schlemmer

    There are cupholders in this thing. I could steer it away from anyone who needs me. It won't go fast, probably, but it will go. It's maneuverable, too. 

    My cupholder will have wine in it, and this is how I will sail into the sunset.

