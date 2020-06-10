People Are Losing It Over This Motorized Pool Tube



Hammacher

Normally, I am a curmudgeon when it comes to the idea of having a pool. "Too much work!" I say. But this motorized pool tube has me rethinking that.

I am a huge fan of bumper cars. There is something so irresistibly fun about the mayhem of a game where the point is to slam into each other as hard as possible. It's the opposite of driving real cars and so liberating. But bumper cars are hard to come by, and the ride is always too short.

These, though? Right there in the backyard? Ready to play anytime? And the worst that can happen is you go for a swim?

I find it completely understandable that people are losing it over this idea.