These Outdoor Activities Will Keep Kids Entertained All Summer Long 



Target

The eternal battle against the urge to get stuck in front of a screen is not won entirely by setting limits. You have to bait the hook. If you order everyone to go outside and play, they'll just stand around waiting till you relent and let them back in.

But if you sweeten the pot with fun they can't get indoors -- squirt guns, water balloons, bubbles, and other forms of mayhem -- you will achieve the vision you have of kids playing outside till the sun goes down and complaining when it's time to come in.

Here are some irresistible objects of play that will get the kids outdoors and keep them there. Most of these will also get them wet, which is a great way to stay cool in the summer.