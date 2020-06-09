These Outdoor Activities Will Keep Kids Entertained All Summer Long 

Christina Wood
Water balloons
Target

The eternal battle against the urge to get stuck in front of a screen is not won entirely by setting limits. You have to bait the hook. If you order everyone to go outside and play, they'll just stand around waiting till you relent and let them back in.

But if you sweeten the pot with fun they can't get indoors -- squirt guns, water balloons, bubbles, and other forms of mayhem -- you will achieve the vision you have of kids playing outside till the sun goes down and complaining when it's time to come in.

Here are some irresistible objects of play that will get the kids outdoors and keep them there. Most of these will also get them wet, which is a great way to stay cool in the summer.

  • Rapid-fill water balloons

    Target

    When it's hot out, there is nothing more fun than a water balloon fight. Especially if you eliminate the long balloon-filling stage with these rapid-fill, self-healing balloons ($24.99). You can fill 100 balloons in one minute. And that means everyone will be arming up fast. 

    Be warned: You will get wet!

  • Water balloon slingshot

    Target

    This is the weapon of water warfare you need to get the jump on your opponent. You can hurl your water balloons as far as 100 feet with this Bunch O Balloons Slingshot ($19.99) while improving accuracy. This sort of warfare technology wins battles!

    It comes with over 100 water balloons. You are going to need all of those.

  • This Super Soaker is guaranteed fun. 

    super soaker
    Target

    When you are ambushed by a water-balloon platoon, go in for some close wet work with this Scatter Blast Water Blaster ($9.99). While they are winding up, you can soak them with a torrent of water shot. Then run! It's a proven strategy made even more fun by this rifle-like, pump-squirt gun.

    Everyone will need to lie in the sun and dry off if this war goes on much longer.

  • Bubbles for miles...

    Target

    When the water fight winds down and everyone is dripping dry -- or to keep younger kids entertained -- fill the air with tiny bubbles (and large ones) with this Light Up Bubble Machine ($10).

    It makes tons of bubbles, and they just keep coming. The lights are fun, too.

  • These fish are fun to play with in the pool.

    Target

    My favorite trick for teaching a child to swim is to help them forget they are swimming. Play catch with these toys and swimming becomes a means to the end. This Splash Bombs Tropic Reef Scrambler Dive Set is fun to toss -- and if you miss, you have to swim under to get them! -- and they are cute. 

  • Swim for this treasure.

    Target

    There's treasure in those waters. If you can find it! 

    These gold and silver coins, jewels, and stones ($10) will glitter at the bottom of the pool. Just dive in and get them! There are so many treasure hunt games you could come up with for these. And every coin and jewel found makes your child a better swimmer.

