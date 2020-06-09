Over 1,300 Women Are Raving This Under $30 Size-Inclusive Sundress Is Perfect for Postpartum Moms

Amazon
We all need a few staples when it comes to summer clothing. Breezy sundresses are at the top of that list. Not only are they extremely comfortable, they trick the general public into thinking we made an effort, and truly that is a win-win for everyone.
Finding the perfect sundress can be tricky, though, especially if you're looking to maybe not accentuate every curve. Luckily there is one under $30 that's a quick fix moms are raving about this summer.
-
This pretty floral number comes in 40 (yes, 40) beautiful colors and designs.
-
The boho-style dress also has adjustable straps to help consumers get the perfect fit.
It's also 100% cotton, so it is a super comfy material that is easy to wash and maintain. Prices range from $27.99-$29.99, depending on the size, and overall the dress is perfect for those hot summery, sweltering days.
-
-
The reviews are overwhelmingly positive.
-
And obviously, it isn't just for postpartum moms.
-
-
A few reviews suggested sizing up if you have a bigger bust.
A few women noted that their typical size didn't work for their chest, even though the dress fit everywhere else, so busty women should go up a size. Also there were a few shrinkage complaints, but others noted they hand washed and hung to dry to keep from shrinking.
All in all this dress is a great snag for the price. Here's to hoping you can spend the summer in style and super cool.
YESNO Women Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Print Empire Waist Spaghetti Strap Long Maxi Summer Beach Swing Dress ($27.99-$29.99, Amazon)
Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Share this Story