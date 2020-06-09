Over 1,300 Women Are Raving This Under $30 Size-Inclusive Sundress Is Perfect for Postpartum Moms

summer dress
Amazon

We all need a few staples when it comes to summer clothing. Breezy sundresses are at the top of that list. Not only are they extremely comfortable, they trick the general public into thinking we made an effort, and truly that is a win-win for everyone. 

Finding the perfect sundress can be tricky, though, especially if you're looking to maybe not accentuate every curve. Luckily there is one under $30 that's a quick fix moms are raving about this summer. 

  • This pretty floral number comes in 40 (yes, 40) beautiful colors and designs. 

    amazon dress
    Amazon

    The dress itself ranges in sizes X-small to size 5-XL. which is a US 0-2 to 32-34. The dress construction is what makes it particularly flattering, as it hugs the bust but flows from there, making it versatile and comfortable. 

  • The boho-style dress also has adjustable straps to help consumers get the perfect fit. 

    It's also 100% cotton, so it is a super comfy material that is easy to wash and maintain. Prices range from $27.99-$29.99, depending on the size, and overall the dress is perfect for those hot summery, sweltering days. 

  • The reviews are overwhelmingly positive. 

    summer dress
    Amazon

    "The fabric is a very light weight, woven cotton which is nice and breathable for hot summers," writes one reviewer. "The loose swing style of the dress means there is nothing tight or binding anywhere, making them the most comfortable dresses I’ve ever owned. The prints make it so the fabric isn’t sheer but if the light hits a certain way the shadow silhouette of your body can be seen through the dress. Since I’m in my 40’s I wear yoga shorts or a cami slip underneath because I don’t need my mom-bod outline on display. If I were in my 20's I wouldn’t feel the need because really NOTHING inappropriate shows through."

  • And obviously, it isn't just for postpartum moms. 

    woman in dress
    Amazon

    "Really enjoy wearing, this Amazon reviewer raved. "I am pregnant and this is very comfortable to wear."

     Also, pro tip: for anyone not into the overly loose fit, belting the dress is a quick, shapely fix. 

  • A few reviews suggested sizing up if you have a bigger bust.

    A few women noted that their typical size didn't work for their chest, even though the dress fit everywhere else, so busty women should go up a size. Also there were a few shrinkage complaints, but others noted they hand washed and hung to dry to keep from shrinking.

    All in all this dress is a great snag for the price. Here's to hoping you can spend the summer in style and super cool. 

    YESNO Women Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Print Empire Waist Spaghetti Strap Long Maxi Summer Beach Swing Dress ($27.99-$29.99, Amazon)

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.


