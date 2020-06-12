20 Ways for Kids to Rock Their 'Pride'

Red Bubble
June is Pride month. Though the pandemic has caused many parades and other usual festivities to be canceled, that doesn't mean that people can't show their support. In fact, it just means everyone can show their support and allyship in new ways, especially kids. Whether the love someone who is in the LGBTQA+ community or part of it themselves, parents can support their kids in showing off their pride.
So what ways can they do that? We'll leave the tattoos to the parents, but we did come up with a few ideas. Of course, there are fun t-shirts, but there's also jewelry and rainbow shoes (cough, cough VANS) and even adorable trans rights bananas and "Guncle" baby onesies. And of course, we included lots of rainbows. Whatever way kids want to express themselves, we tried to find items or accessories that can make it happen.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Love Wins Child T-Shirt1
Sometimes the simplest messages are the strongest messages. This Love Wins rainbow t-shirt for kids does the job. It's $16 from Red Bubble, a printed clothing company. Everyone will see and it makes a cute shirt, too.
Love Wins Child T-Shirt ($16, Red Bubble)
-
National March Of Pride Fist Kids T-Shirt2
Pride and the urgency for human rights for black people happened to coincide during the same month this year, June. This National March of Pride Power Fist shirt is a mesh of that and a positive show of intersectional solidarity.
National March Of Pride Fist Kids T-Shirt ($16, Redbubble)
-
-
Rainbow Sparkle Headband3
Pride can be cute and fun, too, just like this rainbow sparkle headband. Kids can wear this headband pretty much everywhere and even not during Pride to show their support for the LGBT community. It's affordable, too.
Rainbow Sparkle Headband ($6, Target)
-
Transgender Flag Bandana4
Transgender rights are LGBTQ rights, that's what the T stands for. But it's trans folks that are often forgotten. Have kids celebrate themselves or others with a trans flag bandana. It's just $2.50 from Target.
Transgender Flag Bandana ($2.50, Target)
-
-
Protect Trans Kids T-Shirt5
Speaking of protecting trans rights, this shirt brings attention to trans kids, who are an incredibly vulnerable group, especially transgender kids of color. This "Protect Trans Kids" t-shirt is a great way to do that in the trans colors.
Protect Trans Kids T-Shirt ($16, Redbubble)
-
Rainbow Striped Bandana6
Bandanas are a fun, stylish and easy way to show support but have some fun with pride, too, especially for kids, too. These come in a pack of two from Target for $5 and are variations of a rainbow. One is striped and the other solid colors.
Rainbow Striped Bandana ($5, Target)
-
-
Authentic Transgender Pride T-Shirt7
For trans kids who are proud of who they are and want to show it during pride, or any time, we recommend this awesome "Authentic" t-shirt with the letters written in the colors of the transgender flag. Just $13 from Target.
Authentic Transgender Pride T-Shirt ($13, Target)
-
I Love My Guncle One-Piece8
Yes, even babies can show pride and this baby onesie is one of our favs. It reads "I love my Guncle" aka "I love my Gay Uncle" in rainbow lettering and it's sure to get some love and laughs while worn. It's under $20 from Redbubble.
I Love My Guncle One-Piece ($18, Redbubble)
-
-
Rainbow Balloon9
It's really hard to go wrong with a balloon, which is why we're suggesting it as a fun way for kids to show off their pride or show their allyship. This rainbow balloon is just $6 from Target and is guaranteed to make people smile.
Rainbow Balloon ($6, Target)
-
Rainbow Heart Stickers10
Another thing that adults can't go wrong with when it comes to kids? Stickers! And what better way for them to show and celebrate Pride than with heart rainbow stickers. A whole row is just $10 from Fundraising for a Cause.
Rainbow Heart Stickers ($10, Fundraising for a Cause)
-
-
Ice Cream Pride Flag Toddler Kids T-Shirt11
T-shirts are always a good idea. They can be personalized and can spread positive messages without the wearer having to say anything, which is perfect for littler kids. This one is extra special. It's a rainbow ice cream cone kids tee.
Ice Cream Pride Flag Toddler Kids T-Shirt ($16, Etsy)
-
Rainbow Orly Nail Polish12
Nail polish can always been one of the ways for kids, tweens and teens to show their color and style choices (as well as braces, ha) and we found the perfect polish for them to use for Pride this year. Enter the Rainbow Orly polish.
Rainbow Orly Nail Polish ($9.50, Orly)
-
-
Rainbow Earrings13
Earrings are another form of self-expression and a great way to show Pride for the bigger kids out there who are looking for more ways to be extra colorful. These rainbow dangling earrings are only $13 from Etsy.
Rainbow Earrings ($13, Etsy)
-
Rainbow Disney Collection Headband14
Disney, when it opens up again, is the perfect place to show off Pride. It's the happiest place on earth and should be accepting of everyone. Have the kids sport this Disney Collection rainbow Minnie Mouse Ear Headband.
Rainbow Disney Collection Minnie Mouse Ear Headband ($30, Disney)
-
-
UNITY Love Is Love Print Toms15
Shoes are another amazing way to show off style and Pride—and not just during June but all year long. These UNITY "Love is Love" printed rainbow Toms were made especially for the occasion. Just $60 from the brand.
UNITY Love Is Love Print Toms ($60, Toms)
-
Rainbow Jansport Backpack16
Why go for boring color backpacks when kids can have a rainbow one? Well, a black bag with a rainbow zip pouch. They can take it while playing outside, sleeping over friends' houses or to school in the fall.
Rainbow Jansport Backpack ($42, Jansport)
-
-
Rainbow Vans17
Speaking of kids and shows, it wouldn't be a full list of Pride accessories without having these rainbow vans on the docket. Kids love them and these were made to show off the amazing colors of the rainbow. Just $35.
Rainbow Vans ($35, Vans)
-
Pride Sign Language T-Shirt18
Pride is about celebrating the LGBTQ community but also about celebrating the members of that community who are unique. Enter this awesome Pride t-shirt that says the word in sign language rainbow colors.
Pride Sign Language T-Shirt ($19, CafePress)
-
-
Pride Bracelet19
For kids that want a simple or subtle show of solidarity, we found these rainbow Pride bracelets from Fundraising for a Cause. The rubber accessory says "Pride" in all-caps and has a mesh of tie-dye style colors.
Pride Bracelet ($5, Fundraising for a Cause)
-
A Charitable Donation in Their Name20
Sometimes it's not all about sporting t-shirts or cool accessories, although that is a great way to show support. It's also a good idea to teach kids that giving to charity is a way to be an ally as well. The Trevor Project helps youth in the LGBTQ community and a great charity to start with.