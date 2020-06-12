20 Ways for Kids to Rock Their 'Pride'

Image: Red Bubble



Red Bubble June is Pride month. Though the pandemic has caused many parades and other usual festivities to be canceled, that doesn't mean that people can't show their support. In fact, it just means everyone can show their support and allyship in new ways, especially kids. Whether the love someone who is in the LGBTQA+ community or part of it themselves, parents can support their kids in showing off their pride.

So what ways can they do that? We'll leave the tattoos to the parents, but we did come up with a few ideas. Of course, there are fun t-shirts, but there's also jewelry and rainbow shoes (cough, cough VANS) and even adorable trans rights bananas and "Guncle" baby onesies. And of course, we included lots of rainbows. Whatever way kids want to express themselves, we tried to find items or accessories that can make it happen.



