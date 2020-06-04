Five Father's Day Cards That Specifically Work for 2020



Etsy

We are living in the strangest of times. Despite this, Father's Day will go on. And we will find a way to make dad jokes about it. Are you with me?

To that end, we tracked down some Father's Day cards that are worth saving. Each of them reflects the world we find ourselves in as we try to express how much we appreciate the one good dad our kids -- or we -- are lucky to have.

There is something here that will speak to you -- and to him -- and give him something he can put in his scrapbook and -- hopefully -- look back on from easier times in the future.