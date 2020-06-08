20 Black Owned Businesses to Support

Image: the honey pot



the honey pot There is nothing more important in our world right now than making sure that Black Lives Matter. Black lives has been disregarded for a long time and it's time to stand up again systemic racism. But it isn't just about protesting, although that makes up a large part of the fight. It's also about making the world more inclusive to people of color. And making sure their voices, ideas and livelihoods are heard and respected.

An easy way to be an ally right now? Start buying from Black-owned businesses. There are tons of Black-owned businesses being circulated right now and it's sad how many amazing ones there are who ave yet to get the attention they deserve. It has to end. Check out some of our favorite businesses below. Their products range from books to beauty to self-care items to fitness wear. And all are founded and run by black people in America. Some products are specifically for black people in fact, but all can be appreciated by the rest of us, any time. Today is a good day to start.

