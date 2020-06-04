Every Pregnant Mom-To-Be Will Want To Load Up on These Maternity Shorts This Summer

blogger
Christina Wood
Shop

motherhood
It's summer! Time for basking in the sun and its healing rays of vitamin D. If your baby bump is starting to exceed your wardrobe, though, you are probably on the hunt for anything to wear that isn't too hot. You need shorts! Shorts that fit your new shape.

You have a lot to do, right now. So we went shopping. And we found an awesome collection of maternity shorts at Motherhood Maternity. That baby bump will be comfy and stylish in one of these. The more you buy, the more you save, so stock up!

    Cute, cool, and made to fit your growing belly, these Indigo Blue Secret Fit Belly Bermuda Shorts ($39.98) will get you through those hot summer days without flashing everyone or falling down like the non-maternity shorts you are trying to wear now. 

    They have a secret high-wasted stretch tummy panel so you can just pull them on. They will stay put and comfy right up to -- and beyond -- D-Day.

  • These are Splendid.

    These Under Belly Dockside Maternity Shorts ($118) from Splendid are stylish and soft. They are the pair of shorts you need to keep your cool vibe while staying cool all summer. 

    Save by stocking up, because you get $10 off every $50. Use the code TWOSDAY.

  • Joe's cute shorts are on sale.

    These Joe's Secret Fit Belly Cuffed Maternity Shorts ($98) are stylish, of course. And the fit is amazing. But the best part? They look like the shorts you would wear if it was just you this summer. But the two of you will fit in this pair because they have a secret belly panel that stretches as baby grows.

    Save $10 on $50 with the code TWOSDAY.

  • Cutoffs are back.

    Bring back the '90s in these Joe's Secret Fit Belly Fray Hem Maternity Shorts ($98). This is a look that looked good then and is making a comeback now. 

    Stock up on these and save money. You get $10 off every $50 with the code TWOSDAY.

  • Just a pair of poplin shorts that fit and keep you cool

    These Secret Fit Belly Poplin Maternity Shorts aren't designer or retro or ultra hip. What they are is a cool and comfy pair of shorts that fit your expanding baby while looking like a normal pair of shorts. And they are just $24.98.

