Here Are 5 Quirky Gifts for Father's Day Under $50

The annual "what to get Dad" angst fest is underway. There's no hope of getting any hints from him. He seems to have everything he needs. And ties are definitely out.

The easy -- and fun -- solution? Go quirky. Get him something he doesn't know he wants because it's so weird he doesn't know it exists. Look like you scoured the world for it. But you don't have to. Because I did all the work.

Here are five weird AF gifts for Dad that he will absolutely love. And he won't see any of them coming.