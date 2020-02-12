'The Dad Hoodie' Is The One Item Every New Dad Needs This Father's Day

It's officially June, which means Father's Day is right around the corner! This year, Father's Day falls on June 21 — which means it's just three weeks away. And because many companies are still dealing with delays in packaging and shipping, everyone should start thinking about ordering Father's Day presents earlier than usual.

Dads can be impossible to shop for, and if your dad (or partner) already has all the go-to grilling goods, you might be out of ideas. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

    If you're looking for an innovative and practical Father's Day gift, look no further! The product every dad needs this year is The Dad Hoodie. This is the perfect present for new dads (or dads who have infants at home) — and it's a gift that works well for dads with kids of all ages!

    What exactly is The Dad Hoodie? It's a super comfortable sweatshirt that makes being a dad easier. Here's what the website says: "A super soft hoodie with storage compartments for everything a Dad needs to be great.  Now Dads can toss out that diaper bag and slide into a hoodie when they head out around town with children in tow."

    Yes, you read that correctly — The Dad Hoodie can replace a diaper bag (!!!). The website explains, "Over the shoulder diaper bags are constructed to survive natural disasters and shrapnel, with enough supplies for weeks. Most Dads only need to carry a few baby supplies to knock out that steady stream of errands.  Comfortable Dad + Prepared Dad = Rockstar Dad."

    The Dad Hoodie is made of super soft materials (a blend of polyester, cotton, and rayon). Inside, there's a breathable mesh lining with six internal compartments — and two traditional external pockets! There's a pouch for your phone, a pocket with an elastic top for baby bottles, large compartments with enough space for diapers and wipes, and more

    The Dad Hoodie truly has space for everything dads need to carry around. Pacifiers? Check. Snacks? Check. Water bottles? Check. Books? Check. Extra outfits? Check. Sippy cups? Check. 

  • And here's the best thing! The Dad Hoodie isn't just for dads with infants. It's not even just for dads! This incredible sweatshirt is good for pet parents (you can carry a tennis ball, a squeaky toy, a treat, a water bowl, etc.), it's good for travelers (keep your passport, wallet, boarding pass, and phone in one safe place, and it's good for anyone who always wishes they just had a few more pockets!

    The Dad Hoodie is available in sizes XS-XXL and comes in five different colors: Heather Grey, Navy, Charcoal Black, Black (Solid), and Royal Blue. 

    Get one of these awesome sweatshirts for the dad figure in your life for $85!

