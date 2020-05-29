Every Type of Beach Body Can Dive Into Summer With Old Navy's 50% Off Swim Sale

Beaches are opening up, and there has never been a time when people needed to get into the ocean -- or even the sun in your own backyard -- more than right now.

Old Navy feels you and has made it so easy to get your body into a new swimsuit. All suits are 50% off. There's one -- or seven (one for every day of the week) -- that will look amazing on you and everyone else in your family.

Don't miss this sale!

  • This one is a sexy and comfy one-piece (plus).

    Old Navy

    The Twist-Front One-Piece is a classic everyone should have in their swimwear wardrobe. You can wear a simple twist-front, one-piece swimsuit to any pool party, beach, or summer barbecue or for water sports. It's flattering, comfortable, and -- in this case -- super affordable. It comes in Ebony as well as this cute Chilled Sangria color and is only $30. Is has secret slimming panels to make it extra flattering.

  • This square neck lets you get a little sun.

    Old Navy

    Want to expose your winter-sheltered skin to a bit of sun without falling out of your suit in the waves? This Square-Neck Swim Top pairs beautifully with many of the bottoms in this collection. It's cute and stays put. And at $12.50, this is easy to toss in your swim drawer.

  • The tankini top you can wear all day.

    Old Navy

    When you want to go to the beach and stay there all day, then go out for hot dogs with the kids, you want a suit that doesn't require a wardrobe change. This Peplum-Hem Tankini Swim Top is flattering and comfortable. It's cute but modest. It will go into the waves and back to the beach blanket without a fuss. Throw on a pair of shorts and you can take everyone out for a meal. 

    It comes in lots of great colors and patterns and is only $20. Pretty hard to beat that.

  • Men! Stock up on these swim trunks.

    Old Navy

    Having only one pair of swim trunks is annoying. They are always wet when you want to go to the beach. You need several to get through the summer. And this is the sale that will get you there fast. This 8-inch inseam trunk comes in 10 patterns. That means can be loud, tame, funny, or classy. They are only $15 a pair.

  • This girls tankini is cute, and she'll play all day.

    Old Navy

    Tankinis are comfortable because they fit. You don't have to worry about length. There are two pieces. You also don't have to worry about the thing falling off or exposing too much skin to the surf, sun, or surfboard. This one comes in two adorable prints and is only $12.50. Stock up!

