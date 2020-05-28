'Cooking Kits' Are the Perfect Solution to the Dinnertime Blues



Etsy

There comes a point in every effort to put dinner on the table daily when the bickering starts. Next up? The person to whom this enormous task typically falls goes on strike.

Then the bad food, shocking kitchen disasters no one wants to clean up, and helpless cries of "I can't cook! You do it!" start. (This is typically from a spouse. The kids are usually willing to step up, but the meal might involve cookies or Play-Doh.)

We live in trying times. But one thing we have that other generations did not have are cooking kits. If there are tears, destroyed pans, and situations where the cleanup requires emergency services, it is time to employ one of these.