Target Celebrates Pride Month With a Moving (& Inclusive) Collection That Has Something For Everyone

Target launched a collection of clothing that encourages everyone in the family -- even the pets -- to wear their pride right on their sleeves just in time for Pride Month.
Rainbow colors, bold proclamations, and awesome style are a great combo in this collection that includes some super-cute dresses, T-shirts for everyone's wardrobe, swimsuits, and more.
Don't sit on the sidelines. Don't be shy. Be proud! Wear your support, your preference, and your pronoun in one of these cute outfits.
-
Tell it like it is in this tank for adults.
-
Get up everybody and sing!
-
-
Dinosaurs and pride
-
Authentic pride is the healthy kind.
-
-
This is our family jewel.
