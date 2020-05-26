Target Celebrates Pride Month With a Moving (& Inclusive) Collection That Has Something For Everyone



Target

Target launched a collection of clothing that encourages everyone in the family -- even the pets -- to wear their pride right on their sleeves just in time for Pride Month.

Rainbow colors, bold proclamations, and awesome style are a great combo in this collection that includes some super-cute dresses, T-shirts for everyone's wardrobe, swimsuits, and more.

Don't sit on the sidelines. Don't be shy. Be proud! Wear your support, your preference, and your pronoun in one of these cute outfits.