18 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Women Going Through IVF

Going though IVF is a really stressful time for hopeful parents. Everyone says that trying to get pregnant should be easy, but for so many couples, it's anything but. It's riddled with stress, doctor appointments, financial woes, and hormones that surge through the body in an attempt to jumpstart the process.
Taking care of mental and physical health while going through IVF is an important part of the process. There are many ways couples can safeguard their health and relationship while going through this stressful time. And there are ways that friends and family can help too.
Having someone who understands, or at the very least acknowledges how hard the process is, will make a huge difference to the hopeful mama. If there's someone going through IVF in a circle of friends, we've rounded up some ways to help.
Here are 18 gift ideas for women who are in the process of IVF. These can help bring a little comfort and a lot of love while she navigates this stressful time.
Lavender candle1
Calming scents have a huge impact on our stress levels and lavender is one that's said to reduce the stress levels. Gifiting a candle helps promote de-stressing, and taking care of one's self. We love this one from Yankee Candle, which can be purchased on Amazon ($20).
A funny mug2
If the person that is receiving the gift has a funny sense of humor, this mug is a great way to give them a smile. It pokes gentle fun a the IVF process, and it can help the person feel seen. We love this one from Amazon ($14.95), and it's affordable, too.
Transfer day t-shirt3
Transfer day is stressful and it's the day so many families are hoping with all their fingers and toes crossed will go well. This t-shirt is a comforting way to bring those hopes and good vibes to transfer day and we love this one from Etsy ($20).
Warrior necklace4
Having something to look at and hold while going through the retrievals and transfers, and when waiting for the pregnancy test is a valuable thing. This gorgeous warrior necklace on Etsy ($34) shows the fight and power women who go through IVF have.
A journal5
Having a journal to keep all the thoughts, appointments, questions that are wanting to be asked at the next appointment are invaluable This journal is specifically for women who are going through IVF and is a great gift idea. We love this one that can be purchased on Amazon ($7.95).
A care package with it all6
This care package has everything that could be needed for the friend or family member going through IVF. It has a pouch to carry all the meds, a reusable water bottle, a cold pack for needle punctures, and some other trinkets. This care package on Etsy ($41) comes with it all in one easy-to-mail gift.
A good book7
There are a lot of appointments to wait for when going through IVF and to help pass that time, a great book is a perfect gift. Giving a book, like "Hilariously Infertile: One Woman’s Inappropriate Quest to Help Women Laugh Through Infertility" written by Karen Jeffries ($19.95) is a great way to connect a friend with a story that they can relate to, and hopefully laugh along the way.
Pineapple bandages8
For the IVF community, pineapples are a symbol of women going through IVF struggles. These pineapple bandages can be used to bring a smile to a friend's face, while actually providing a useful way to help with the needle punctures or other medical needs. They can be picked up from Amazon ($5.99).
IVF got this9
Another motivational power shirt, this one isn't necessarily tied to the transfer day, but a much-needed mantra that an IVF mama needs. We love that this one is subtle, but powerful in its pineapple yellow color. This shirt can be grabbed from Etsy ($19+)
Lucky socks10
Anything helps when trying to hold on to hope that IVF is going to work and bring the family that is so desperately wanted. These adorable IVF success socks from Etsy ($9) are exactly what's needed to give the good vibes, and helps keep those feet warm in the office.
A stress-release coloring book11
We know that coloring books for adults are shown to help reduce stressful situations. This pineapple is a comforting symbol for many mamas going through infertility and IVF and this book, which can be bought on Amazon ($8.99), is a great idea for those long wait times at the office.
A little hope in a bracelet12
Having hope is so important and yet it can seem so fleeting at times while going through IVF. These gorgeous bracelets are a subtle but powerful way to remind a friend that there is hope everywhere. This one from Etsy ($9) can go with any outfit and is tiny but mighty.
A keychain from sisters13
When going through IVF, there's a real community of other hopeful moms who are struggling at the same time. The community of support and love in these places is incredible and when one is down, the rest will lift them up. This keychain, which can be bought on Amazon ($8.98) is a symbol of that.
Infertility stickers14
Whether a friend likes to journal, scrapbook, or keep a diary, these stickers work for either situation. It's hard to find stickers for these situations that aren't just happy pregnancy vibes, and so they don't work for everyone. These, which can be purchased of Etsy ($4) do work in this situation.
Heating pad15
Going through IVF isn't only emotionally draining, but it can be painful, too. Things like egg retrievals can be painful procedures and that's where a heating pad will come in handy. This one from Amazon ($19.99) is a great size to get to all those painful spots.
Vitamins16
We know that taking care of the body during IVF is important for helping things move along in the right direction. These vitamins, that can be picked up on Amazon ($11.99) are an easier way to get the important vegetables without needing to swallow a large pill.
Affirmation cards17
Positivity can go a long way and while they're not at the center of IVF treatments working or not, they are great ways to reduce stress and try and stay positive. These from Etsy ($7) are perfect for the two week wait – the time after transfer and waiting to find out if the fertilized egg is growing into a baby.
Baby dust trinket18
Baby dust is a phrase that people use in a way to sprinkle good vibes for a pregnancy to another person. This adorable baby dust trinket from Etsy ($11+) is a sweet way to show a friend that baby dust vibes are being thrown into the world for them, and something to hold on to as well.
