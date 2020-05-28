18 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Women Going Through IVF

Image: Etsy/IVFGotThis/CraftyholicAnonymous



Going though IVF is a really stressful time for hopeful parents. Everyone says that trying to get pregnant should be easy, but for so many couples, it's anything but. It's riddled with stress, doctor appointments, financial woes, and hormones that surge through the body in an attempt to jumpstart the process.

Taking care of mental and physical health while going through IVF is an important part of the process. There are many ways couples can safeguard their health and relationship while going through this stressful time. And there are ways that friends and family can help too.

Having someone who understands, or at the very least acknowledges how hard the process is, will make a huge difference to the hopeful mama. If there's someone going through IVF in a circle of friends, we've rounded up some ways to help.

Here are 18 gift ideas for women who are in the process of IVF. These can help bring a little comfort and a lot of love while she navigates this stressful time.