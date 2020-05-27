20 Facemasks People Won't Mind Wearing



Etsy Facemasks have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It's a new thing for Americans, having to wear masks pretty much everywhere in public. But it's important to stay protected. The good news is that we don't have to wear masks that don't work for us. From small business owners on Etsy to larger clothing retailers who began making masks, there are now lots of mask options on the market.

Some are funny masks and some genuinely cute, but there's lots to choose from. They are mostly all cloth or special material masks that aren't surgical but add the needed protection. Some have patterns and designs while others are plain. Choose the mask that'll make the family feel safe and also still a little bit more normal, because this is normal for all of us now.



