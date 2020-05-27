20 Facemasks People Won't Mind Wearing

Facemasks have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It's a new thing for Americans, having to wear masks pretty much everywhere in public. But it's important to stay protected. The good news is that we don't have to wear masks that don't work for us. From small business owners on Etsy to larger clothing retailers who began making masks, there are now lots of mask options on the market.
Some are funny masks and some genuinely cute, but there's lots to choose from. They are mostly all cloth or special material masks that aren't surgical but add the needed protection. Some have patterns and designs while others are plain. Choose the mask that'll make the family feel safe and also still a little bit more normal, because this is normal for all of us now.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Cotton Facemask1
Protective, cozy and cute? Sign us up. That's the deal with this affordable cotton facemask from Etsy. It has a cloth-like material with black bands to put around the ears. It's a step-up from flimsier paper types.
Cotton Faskmask ($8, Etsy)
-
Mask with Filter Pocket2
Some folks like their masks plain and simple while others like to use it as a safe accessory to express themselves and their individuality. These are available on Etsy as well but they are also made with a filter pocket for easier breathing.
Mask with Filter Pocket ($12, Etsy)
-
-
Five Layer Mask with Filter3
Speaking of filters, that's what that little plastic thing is on a lot of the facemasks seen out in the wild. This Etsy mask also has a filter along with five layers of material for extra protection against other people's droplets.
Five Layer Mask with Filter ($15, Etsy)
-
Cloth Face Masks4
These facemasks are perfect for people who want to stay safe while also rocking a more retro look to match their personal style. They are made from cloth and only run for $5 on Etsy. They also come with a filter pocket.
Cloth Face Masks ($5, Etsy)
-
-
Reformation Masks5
Reformation is known for being the brand with chic style, often seen on Instagram, but when the pandemic started, they pivoting to making masks for their customers. And they're very cute. These have small white daisies and tie-style ear strings.
Reformation Masks ($25, Reformation)
-
The Stealth Mask Pack6
Like Reformation, Rag Bone also pivoted to making masks when the pandemic hit. Their masks our different shades of gray and black and super sleek. They come in a "Steal Mask Pack" for $55 for three masks.
The Stealth Mask Pack ($55, Rag Bone)
-
-
Printed Face Mask 3-Pack7
These face masks definitely have a lot of style. Like other clothing retailers, Banana Republic began making their own style of printed masks and they run at a cheaper price than some of their competitors.
Printed Face Mask 3-Pack ($29, Banana Republic)
-
Cotton Face Masks with Flexible Nose Bridge Design8
One of the complaints that people have about many masks is the irritation and fit of the masks. These cotton face masks from Emilia George are a great alternative and solution. It is built with a flexible nose bridge design for a comfortable fit.
Cotton Face Masks with Flexible Nose Bridge Design ($8, Emilia George Official)
-
-
Sanctuary PPE Masks9
For a simple, but well-made face mask, we recommend this design (and color) by the brand Sanctuary Clothing. They use quality materials for their "Sanctuary PPE Masks" that run for $24 for a pack of three.
Sanctuary PPE Masks ($24, Sanctuary)
-
Athleta Five-Pack Masks10
If more than three masks are needed than Athleta's five-mask pack is a perfect option. Athleta is known for its great workout wear with strong and durable material. Translate that to its masks and there ya go. The best part is the $30 price.
Athleta Five-Pack Masks ($30, Athleta)
-
-
Pattern Masks11
Sometimes plain masks or masks with basic patterns just won't cut it. Etsy has a bunch of fun masks like llamas and gorgeous patterned flowers. They are 100% cotton and washable/reusable—and just $13 on Etsy.
Pattern Masks ($13, Etsy)
-
Soft Fabric Mask12
For a no-frills but effective and affordable mask, like super affordable, we recommend this one from a site called 24-Hour Wristbands. It's a soft fabric mask that slips over the ears to sit evenly on the face. Get five for $3.
Soft Fabric Mask ($3 for five, 24-hour wristbands)
-
-
Official Nano-Polyurethane Face Mask13
These masks from Official are the real deal. They are made with "Official" nano-polyurethane material for protection (and optimal comfort) and also it comes in fun colors like this purple one. More than one can also be bought in a discounted bundle.
Official Nano-Polyurethane Face Mask ($10, Official)
-
Fabric Cotton Mask14
We honestly don't think it can get any cuter than this handmade fabric cotton mask from Etsy. It has an amazing colorful, floral design and simple tan bands that go over the ears. Its 100% premium cotton and reusable.
Fabric Cotton Mask ($25, Etsy)
-
-
Araks Tie Face Mask15
Speaking of super cute masks, this Araks tie mask also has a floral pattern in a tie design that somehow transforms this utility tool into a chic accessory, too. It also has a design that allows the mask to fit to the wearer's face.
Araks Tie Face Mask ($40, Araks)
-
Pattern Mask16
For a pattern mask that has some style but isn't too loud of design, we recommend this $30 Rag Bone pattern mask. Rag Bone masks are crafted by hand in NYC and help donate to those most-impacted by COVID-19.
Pattern Mask ($30, Rag Bone)
-
-
Berryfield Face Mask17
There are also international brands getting in on the face mask game. This Berryfield mask is made from silk cotton which sounds incredibly comfortable. The brand also says that some of the profits will benefit WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Berryfield Face Mask (Helmstedt)
-
Reusable Cloth Covering18
Gihgm pattern is super popular on clothes so why not be popular on face masks? It's made from reusable cloth fabric and has a tie-back design. It's just $10 from Kit Made and has a design to fit the shape of the nose.
Reusable Cloth Covering ($10, Kit Made)
-
-
Madewell Mask19
Madewell, the super-popular clothing retailer, has also decided to make masks during this unprecedented time. They're selling three-pack face masks for $20 a pop in design that reflects the style of their brand.
Madewell Mask ($20, Madewell)
-
Five-Level Filter Face Mask20
This Airvog mask is like those iPhone cases that have a minimalist style but focus on its utility. It's all-back, washable has a five-layer filter valve (that's also anti-fog.) It's also reusable so no need to toss after each use.
Five-Level Filter Face Mask (Airvog)