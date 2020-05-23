Wayfair's Epic Memorial Day Sale Includes Deals on Backyard Play

Wayfair
blogger
Christina Wood
Wayfair

The weather is fine, and you want to get out of the house and enjoy it! The safest place, right now, is your own backyard. So if you can't go to the park, playground, or beer garden, why not create one of your own, right in your own backyard.

Wayfair gets you. The shopping destination is having a huge sale on outdoor play tools so you can trick out your own stretch of grass with fun. 

Here are some ideas.

  • Frisbee golf is fun and portable.

    Wayfair

    Set up a Frisbee golf station in your own yard. You will be surprised at the fun -- and the workout -- you get from adding a bit of challenge to tossing a disc around.

    This Frisbee Disc Toss Game ($27.99) comes with a collapsible PVC-and-canvas target that has four different scoring zones and two red flying discs. Start with one. But you might end up building an entire 18-hole course. 

  • Bocce ball on the lawn

    Wayfair

    If you all get obsessed with bocce ball, an ancient lawn bowling game, you'll have terrific fun, get plenty of fresh air, and forget you can't go anywhere.

    When you aren't playing this Regulation Bocce and Bowling game ($49.99, on sale from $129.99), it stores easily in the included carrying back. When you can go to the beach or the park again, it travels easily so your obsession can go along.

  • This bounce house will tire the kids out.

    Wayfair

    Kids climbing the walls? Set this up in the yard, pour yourself a beverage, and watch from the porch. They will have a blast -- and wear themselves out -- in this inflatable basketball Bounce House (on sale for $239.99).

    They can bounce, shoot hoops, and just run around like maniacs. It comes with its own blower to fill it.

  • A playhouse for endless imaginative play

    Wayfair

    The kids need a fort. If you don't provide it, they will build it out of cardboard or lumber scraps. Then you'll have to look at that. This Victorian Inn is pretty and functional, will thrill them, and is on sale for $449.99.

    It comes with a tricked-out kitchen, play phone, and a front porch with a serving station. So it will go from residence to restaurant to fort in minutes. They'll get years of secret meetings out of this.

  • What is Viking chess?

    Wayfair

    This lawn game is called Kubb ($33.99). But it's also known as Viking chess because it taps the players' strategy skills and strength. The objective is to knock over all the blocks and the king before your opponent does. 

    Why not learn a new strategy game out there? Maybe it will turn into a game you all play for years.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date. 

