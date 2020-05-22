Crayola Is Launching Skin-Tone-Inspired Crayons & It's Super Inclusive



Walmart

You will never have to explain to your crayon-obsessed child again why it's so hard to make her drawings of people look like the actual people she knows. Crayola has launched a skin-tone-inspired collection that represents all the people of the world.

Just drop it in your cart at Walmart, open the box into her enormous crayon kit, and she will find the colors that look like everyone in her life she might want to draw.