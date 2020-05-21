Target Has BOGO Free on All Women's Swimsuits & Just Take Our Money

Is it possible to ever have enough swimsuits? I think not.

When one is still wet from yesterday's swim, you need a dry one. Some days you want sporty. Some days you want coverage. Some days you want sexy. And some days you want something that will go from water to wine date. 

Luckily, Target is having a BOGO sale, so this life of swimwear riches is imminently attainable. It's pretty simple: Buy one swimsuit. Get one free. So you, obviously, have to get at least two.

Get out those CC digits! This will be the summer of the wardrobe change.

  • This tankini so you can chase the kids into the waves

    Target

    Some days you need a suit that has you covered. You are running on the sand, chasing the kids into waves, and riding the waves on your board. This halter tankini top ($22.99) won't get in the way or malfunction. It covers your parts, wears comfy, and does its job while looking super cute.

  • This sexy top so you can get some sun on those shoulders

    Target

    You want to soak up some vitamin D? This smocked underwire bandeau bikini top ($22.99) is sexy, gets rid of your shoulder tan lines, looks amazing, and is comfy to wear. Not too skimpy. You could throw on a skirt and wear it to meet friends for a drink after the beach.

  • When you want to stay in the waves

    Target

    Some days, it's all about waves. On your board, with the kids, killing it on the SUP, kayaking, or scuba diving. And those days have sun and friction. This one-piece rashguard suit ($39.99) will protect your skin from the sun, the board, and whatever nasty stinging things are lurking on the reef. It looks cute doing it. And you will forget it's even there. 

  • Wear it to the beach, then out to dinner

    Target

    This gorgeous swimsuit ($39.99) will look amazing on you at the pool or beach. It has adjustable straps and a mock lace-up front and back. It will also stay put when you're in the water. Then, when the sun sets and it's time to wander to the beachfront restaurants, all you have to do is wrap a sarong around your waist, put your hair in a messy up-do, and go.

  • A bikini with buckles

    Target

    Why wear a boring bikini? This modern take on the bikini ($19.99) is flattering, comfortable, and interesting. Those straps aren't just cute; they are completely adjustable, so you can wear this with confidence.

