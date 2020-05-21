Target Has BOGO Free on All Women's Swimsuits & Just Take Our Money



Target

Is it possible to ever have enough swimsuits? I think not.

When one is still wet from yesterday's swim, you need a dry one. Some days you want sporty. Some days you want coverage. Some days you want sexy. And some days you want something that will go from water to wine date.

Luckily, Target is having a BOGO sale, so this life of swimwear riches is imminently attainable. It's pretty simple: Buy one swimsuit. Get one free. So you, obviously, have to get at least two.

Get out those CC digits! This will be the summer of the wardrobe change.