20 Great Gifts for Grandpops

Father's Day is fast approaching and while dads are the main source of loving on this day, it's important not to forget the OG dads: grandpas. Grandpas are awesome. They make great dance partners, are there for their grandkids, whether the baby is on the way and they're a grandparent-to-be or have kiddos that are already grown up. We thought of some gifts that grandpa would want, during this weird time but also, always, and came up with this list.
Don't worry, we made sure to touch on as many grandpa interests as we could with some surprises in between. From fun puzzles to comfortable slippers to funny t-shirts and gardening tools, these gifts will help grandpa will feel extra love this Father's Day no matter if his family is near or far. As he should. Check out the items below.
Nostalgia Hot Dog Toaster1
Now this is a gift that pays homage to the old school ways and makes it so much easier to cook a hot dog for grandpa or for grandpa to whip up for himself. It's hard to resist a good hot dog which is why this is a gift we think he'll love.
Nostalgia Hot Dog Toaster ($32, Wayfair)
Katamino Game2
With parts of the country still locked down, keeping busy is still a main priority. That's where lots of puzzles come in and games. Plus, even when stay home orders lift, having games to challenge oneself will never go out of style.
Katamino Game ($35, Uncommon Goods)
New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle3
Speaking of puzzles, they are more popular than ever and are another fun activity that won't go out of style even when the lockdown ends. Grandparents who read the paper, and the New York Times' specifically, will get a kick out of this one.
New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle ($50, Uncommon Goods)
Bedside Essentials Pocket4
It's annoying to have to get up and put glasses on a side table or books or a phone at night once already in bed. Save granddad the trouble by getting him a bedside essentials pocket to store those things right by him at night.
Bedside Essentials Pocket ($20, Uncommon Goods)
Democracy Coasters5
This gift goes out to all the history grandfather's out there, specifically ones that are into U.S. history and have a knack for the constitution and Bill of Rights. Give him a piece of history that also protects his tables with these coasters.
Democracy Coasters ($15-$50, Uncommon Goods)
Gardner's Tool Seat6
Gardners have been quite busy during this quarantine but the nice weather is only getting started. Gift pop-pop a gardner toolset that he can both use and rest on for a break when he's out weeding or planting fresh flowers.
Gardner's Tool Seat ($40, Uncommon Goods)
Swiss Army Huntsman Knife7
Grandmoms may have everything that a human could need in their purses, but never underestimate a grandfather with a Swiss army knife. Get him a brand new one from trusted outdoor brand, REI, at an affordable price.
Swiss Army Huntsman Knife ($36, REI)
Tee Time Golf Mug8
Golfing grandparents will get a kick (or a put put, rather) out of this tee time golf mug. It's a mug for coffee or other warm beverages but also comes with a mini golf club and tiny ball to practice the game at the same time.
Tee Time Golf Mug ($10, Target)
Professional Grandpa T-Shirt9
It's hard to go wrong with a funny t-shirt as a gift. Grandpa will love this t-shirt that says "I'm not retired. I'm a professional grandpa." It's super cute but let's be honest, being a grandparent is a full-time job.
Professional Grandpa T-Shirt ($25, Chummy Tees)
World Greatest Grandpa Baseball10
Grandparents who love a good ball game will appreciate this personalized "World's Greatest Grandpa" baseball. Not only does this ball say that but it can be made to feature a sweet photo for him on the side of it, too.
World Greatest Grandpa Baseball ($28, Zazzle)
Personalized Golf Ball Set11
Personal gifts are some of the best gifts, so staying in that vein, we found this personalized golf ball set for less than $20. It comes with three balls that can have a special message written for grandpa on them. He can use them during his next game.
Personalized Golf Ball Set ($18, Personalization Mall)
Foot and Calf Massager12
For the grandpas that can appreciate or use, a nice good foot massage, this foot and calf massager from Bed, Bath and Beyond is a great choice. It's $200, but a gift that can be from the whole family and last him for years to come.
Foot and Calf Massager ($200, Bed, Bath and Beyond)
Trapper Slippers13
Slippers are always a good gift idea, especially for grandpa. After all, he deserves all the comfort on Father's Day and beyond. Have him kick back with these moccasin-style slippers for him to wear around the house or on the porch or deck.
Trapper Slippers ($35, Bed, Bath and Beyond)
Cigar Glasses14
Cigars aren't for everyone for the people aka grandpas that do, they will appreciate this gift. He can have a smoke break and a drink (whisky?) with a pal using this cigar glass set that has a space just for holding the cigar.
Cigar Glasses ($25, Bed Bath and Beyond)
Grandpa's Fishing Buddy Hooks15
We can't forget about the fisherman grandfathers now can we? These "Fishing Budding" hooks are useful but personalized to make the gift that much more special and unique. It can read "Grandpa's Little Fishing Buddy."
Grandpa's Fishing Buddy Hooks ($19, Personalization Mall)
Hooked on Grandpa Fishing Towel16
Oh, and speaking of fishing, grandpas who love to head out on the lake and go through the whole process or hooking on bait or grabbing fish will appreciate this fishing towel. It has a fun message that says "Hooked on Grandpa."
Hooked on Grandpa Fishing Towel ($16, Gifts for You Now)
FUNPA T-Shirt17
OK, because grandpas and t-shirts go together like peanut butter and jelly we had to include this one as well. It's hilarious. It defines "FUNPA" which means "Like grandpa but cooler" also "Smarter than dad and stunningly good looking. We think lots of them will qualify."
FUNPA T-Shirt ($15, Etsy)
Grandpa's Sippy Cup Glass18
This one is for the grandpas who love to kick back with a drink after a long day or just sit back and relax with a glass of whisky, bourbon or another one of his favorite drinks. But this cup is special: it says "Grandpa's Sippy Cup."
Grandpa's Sippy Cup Glass ($16, Etsy)
World's Best Grandpa Hat19
If the World's Best grandpa exists (he does!) it's only fair to show him off to the world. Allow him to not-so-humbly brag about it with a "World's Best Grandpa" hat from Esty. It can also come in handy when he wants to take walks outside in the summer.
World's Best Grandpa Hat ($16, Etsy)
Grandpa Cooking Apron20
There are grandpas out there that are amazing chefs. Celebrate his delicious talent by gifting him a cooking apron that allows him to show off loud and proud his favorite job: Grandpa. Well, and then chef after that.
Grandpa Cooking Apron ($24, Zazzle)