No Idea What To Get Dad for Father's Day? Consider a Custom Painting

Etsy
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


Etsy

Father's Day is right around the corner. Ready? No. Because that man is hard to shop for, and you don't want to lame out. But what do you get the guy who made those kids possible and does so much for you and your family?

Tools? A tie? A beer koozie? He might like any of those things, but they don't exactly capture the sentiment, do they?

How about a custom painting of his family? Something he can look at — when he's covered in snot or explaining to his boss that he has to leave early — and remember why it's all worth it?

This is a lot easier than you think.

Just upload a family photo to one of these Etsy artists, and they will take it from there.

Here are some ideas.

  • Minimalist paintings that are perfect for his online pics

    Etsy

    You can have this family portrait printed and framed locally (which means you can have this ready quickly) when you get the digital art. But by all means give dad the digital file, because this is exactly the picture he wants to upload to use for all his online avatars. 

    A portrait of three people with a custom background costs $41. So this is a super-thoughtful but not terribly expensive gift. Perfect!

    • Advertisement

  • This chalk and watercolor portrait of dad being dad

    Etsy

    This chalk and watercolor painting is a portrait you might want to hang in the living room. And it's easy to do. Upload your favorite photo of dad being a dad and have it delivered as a digital piece, on canvas, framed, or in several other formats. 

    Wrapped canvas portraits start at $82, but prices range from $40 to over $300, depending on what size and format you want.

  • This lighthearted, cartoon-like image of your superhero will make him laugh.

    Etsy

    Not taking any of this too seriously? Have your superhero dad caricatured! These are funny and perfect for his office or online avatar. Just pick a photo of him with the kids and have everyone made to look like The Incredibles.

    Prices start at $31.50 and go up as you add people to the image.

  • This soft illustration is so on brand for your family.

    Etsy

    Family photos are so last decade. This gentle portrait captures your storybook existence perfectly. Put it on cards, hang it on the wall, use it online. It's you guys — pets included — and it's adorable.

    Prices start at $57.23 and go up as you add people or pets. Choose digital or print delivery.

  • Cartoon your kids or the whole family

    Etsy

    Have a cartoon portrait made of the kids, the two of you, or the whole family. These are colorful and fun. This is a digital file you can have printed locally. Up to four people costs $24.29.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement