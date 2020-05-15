No Idea What To Get Dad for Father's Day? Consider a Custom Painting



Etsy

Father's Day is right around the corner. Ready? No. Because that man is hard to shop for, and you don't want to lame out. But what do you get the guy who made those kids possible and does so much for you and your family?

Tools? A tie? A beer koozie? He might like any of those things, but they don't exactly capture the sentiment, do they?

How about a custom painting of his family? Something he can look at — when he's covered in snot or explaining to his boss that he has to leave early — and remember why it's all worth it?

This is a lot easier than you think.

Just upload a family photo to one of these Etsy artists, and they will take it from there.

Here are some ideas.