Release the Girls From 'Boob Jail' & Snag the Perfect WFH Bralette



Nordstrom Rack

There's one important lesson that all of us women have learned from the pandemic: Bras are awful.

We knew this, of course. But we wore them anyway for reasons that, as it turns out, mostly had to do with other people.

But now that work from home has become the norm, the girls are free to live, free to be as boob-like as they want to be, and happy about it. All we need is a little support for comfort and we are ready to work.

In some sort of magic of retail psychic-ness, Nordstrom Rack is — coincidentally? — having a massive sale on bralettes. Sexy? Sporty? Comfy? There's something here that will prime your pump. Check it out! They are going fast.