Release the Girls From 'Boob Jail' & Snag the Perfect WFH Bralette

There's one important lesson that all of us women have learned from the pandemic: Bras are awful.

We knew this, of course. But we wore them anyway for reasons that, as it turns out, mostly had to do with other people. 

But now that work from home has become the norm, the girls are free to live, free to be as boob-like as they want to be, and happy about it. All we need is a little support for comfort and we are ready to work. 

In some sort of magic of retail psychic-ness, Nordstrom Rack is — coincidentally? — having a massive sale on bralettes. Sexy? Sporty? Comfy? There's something here that will prime your pump. Check it out! They are going fast.

  • This pretty, sexy bralette for a better world

    Norstrom Rack

    There's no need to go frumpy on this comfort thing. Check out this sexy, comfortable, lacy bralette from DKNY. It's everything you want to make the girls happy when you also want to feel pretty. 

    Best part? The savings are enormous on this pack of two. Normally $60, they are now $14.97. You get one black and one red. So you'll be set for shelter-at-home date night for the foreseeable future.

  • This bralette simplifies getting dressed every day.

    Nordstrom Rack

    You just want to get dressed. You don't want discomfort, the daily hunt for something that works with what you're wearing, or any hassle. And that's where this Commando Minimalist Tank Bralette ($29.97, down from $64) comes in. Just pull it on. Put on a shirt or dress. Go! 

    The girls are in control, comfy, and safe. You are dressed and not tugging at straps or underwires. Everyone's happy.

  • This 2-pack is lacy and won't hurt your shoulders.

    Nordstrom Rack

    Some lightweight bras have the tiniest little straps. So, sure, the girls are all free and happy, but there's a sharp strap digging painfully into your shoulders all day long. That's not what we are going for, certainly not for WFH. Save those for your daughter and upgrade to these wide-strap, lacy bralettes from Jessica Simpson. Comfortable! 

    Also? A terrific deal at $21.97 for a two-pack. One grey, one white. This set normally goes for over $40.

  • Is this a cute tank or a bra? It's both!

    Nordstrom Rack

    Are you living in your loungewear for WFH? That's doing it right! And this Daydream Lounge Bra bralette fits right in. 

    It's a cropped Henley tank in a yummy fabric that offers the girls a bit of support. You'll be living in this. Throw on a hoodie over it when the weather is cool. Layer a tank when it's not. You're dressed and prepped to answer the door or jump on a video call but also just one bowl of popcorn short of couch-ready.

  • Ready to fill your drawer with daily comfort?

    Nordstrom Rack

    Want to stock up on comfort? These easy, comfy stretch bralettes from Jessica Simpson are the ticket. Two to a pack. Seamless with adjustable straps and soft cups. One black and one red. Perfection. And only $21.97 for the two of them.

