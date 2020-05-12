Today Only at Motherhood Maternity Take 50% Off Tops & Denim

Motherhood Maternity
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop

maternity clothes sale
Motherhood Maternity

What to wear? This daily fashion challenge is only made worse by a baby bump that won't fit into half your wardrobe. 

Then one day, seemingly overnight, this becomes a crisis that's impossible to solve with what's in your closet. You are faced with wearing sweats or nothing. That's just a bit past the time when you should shop for maternity clothes.

The optimal time to shop is before that moment and when there's a sale. Today, there is a massive 50% off flash sale on tops and denim at Motherhood Maternity. And everything else on the site is 30% off.

  • Stock up on these tanks.

    Motherhood Maternity

    Grab a few of these side-ruched, scoop-neck maternity tank tops (on sale for $9.99, down from $19.98) to get you through. You can wear them with jeans or a skirt when it's warm out. Throw a jacket or sweater -- even one that isn't maternity -- over it when it's cool. You will have something to wear to work, to play, or to hang around the house in as long as one of these is clean. 

    • Advertisement

  • You'll live in this cute waffle weave top.

    Motherhood Maternity

    This Jessica Simpson Waffle Weave Maternity Top (on sale for $19.99, down from $39.98) will quickly become your go-to top. No hassle. No pretense. No worries. It's comfortable and flattering, and it comes in three great colors. 

  • Keep wearing skinny jeans.

    Motherhood Maternity

    A few months ago, skinny jeans were your go-to, right? But the two of you can't fit into that one-person pair of skinny jeans. You need a pair with space for your progeny. 

    That's this pair of Indigo Blue Petite Secret Fit Belly Super Stretch Skinny Maternity Jeans from Motherhood Maternity. They will fit both of you now and after you separate. And they are on sale for $17.49, down from $34.98, so you can probably treat yourself to a couple of pairs.

  • Get up. Put on dress.

    Motherhood Maternity

    The beauty of the maternity dress is this: You get out of bed, pull it on, and are ready. It's so easy, you can do it while you're on the phone running the world. 

    This Floral Chiffon Maternity Maxi Dress looks pretty no matter what else is happening around you. And it's on sale for $41.99.

    There's no worrying if your top covers your butt or the color of your pants and shirt are at odds. It's a dress. All you need are shoes (maybe some underwear) and a messy bun, and you are good to go.

  • You are gonna need a robe!

    Motherhood Maternity

    Already, you have to get up to pee three times a night. And you -- or the sprout, sometimes it's the sprout who insists -- might want to wander into the kitchen some of those times and get a snack. You need a robe that fits the two of you. 

    That need will only get more apparent when that bump is a baby. So why not get one now while they are on sale?

    This Lace Trim Sleep Nursing And Maternity Robe is only $20.99, and it will serve you now and when you are feeding a baby at 2 a.m. It's practical in black but subtly feminine with lace trim.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

daily deal

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement