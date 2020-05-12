20 Things Every Hipster Dad Wants for Father's Day

etsy
Just because most of the country is in isolation doesn't mean that Father's Day will be cancelled. After all, like the good moms on Mother's Day, the good dads out there deserve a day to feel special and loved, too. Every year there are lots of gift ideas that speak to different types of dads, but this year we thought we'd help round up gifts for the hipster dads out there. These are the dads who appreciate good (maybe craft beer) and have great style.
So what does that mean? Well, we dig some digging and found some great ideas for the hipster dads out there that can be purchased online. From Warby Parker glasses to a beer-making kit to beard grooming supplies (because of course!) we will have things covered and help make this Father's Day as special as possible.
Warby Parker Glasses1
Hip, modern glasses are the key to any hipster dad's heart. Warby Parker makes great options that are easy to order online. The company also offers online eye exams and a cool try-on trial service with the ability to have them mail five different glasses to try on to him.
Warby Parker Glasses ($95)
Voyager Turntable2
For some reason, turntables aka record players, have become one of the prime examples of a hipster collection item. Dad can play records or have a cool vintage item to display on his desk or bookshelf. It's a fun and unique gift that he'll love for Father's Day and it's less than $100.
Voyager Turntable ($76, Nordstrom)
Allbirds Sneakers3
Everyone loves a good comfy sneaker but hipster dads are way too cool for the typical blue and white dad shoe that has become the symbol of their kind. Instead, Allbird sneakers are modern and comfortable, coming in a ton of different colors and designs to match his taste.
Allbirds Sneakers ($95, Allbirds)
Beer Brewing Kit4
Beer and hipsters go together like peanut butter and jelly. Plus, beer is good! Help dad be able to brew his own beer with a beer brewing kit. This gift will come especially handy if he needs a fun new activity to do during quarantine. Its under $50 from Uncommon Goods.
Beer Brewing Kit ($45, Uncommon Goods)
Neighborhoods Map Coasters5
Coasters used to be things that just protected moisture and glass from scratching tables but they're turned into an art form over the years. A dad who loves keeping his tables safe but also paying homage to certain cool neighborhoods he loves will enjoy these neighborhood map coasters.
Neighborhoods Map Coasters ($36, Uncommon Goods)
Wine Cork States6
If dad likes to drink wine, collect corks or both, and really has pride for his home state, than this wine cork collection state board from Uncommon Goods will be his perfect gift. The cut-out has spaces for each wine cork to add to the larger collection. He can display it in his den or office.
Wine Cork States ($35, Uncommon Goods)
Panana Hat7
It wouldn't be a list of hipster gifts for hipster dads without at least one hat. This panana hat will be perfect for dad to wear on the deck, while gardening, or on vacation when traveling is permitted again. It'll definteily complete his look. It's just under $50 from J. Crew.
Panana Hat ($49.50, J. Crew)
Vintage Stripe Calf Socks8
We recommended sneakers for dad above but we can't forget to recommend socks to go along with them. And not just any socks. These Bombas socks come in a vintage stripe design that any hipster dad would love. The best part is the $12 price tag.
Vintage Stripe Calf Socks ($12, Bombas)
Wooden Beer Bottle Caddy With Opener9
Have we mentioned how much hipsters like beer? Hipster dads will love to have their very own beer cady to store their bottles in a super unique way and be able to take it wherever they want. The best feature is definitely the opener attached to the side.
Wooden Beer Bottle Caddy With Opener ($25, The Knot)
Enrich Beard Conditioner10
Not all dads have beards but lost of hipsters, do, so there's a good chance a hipster dad will be rocking that facial hair. He'll likely also want to take care of said beard so why not give him a way to do that with an affordable beard condition from Gillette.
Enrich Beard Conditioner ($10, Gillette)
Dad Shirt11
This gift is for the very new hipster dads out there. Now, all dads can and are encouraged to wear their babies, but this shirt is one that hipster dads will especially enjoy. It's not mainstream but super fun and a great way to bond with baby.
Dad Shirt ($75, Lalababy)
Custom I Love Dad Face Socks12
OK, we have another pair of socks on this list because hipsters and dads just love a good pair of fun socks. This pair can be customized to have a specific dad's literal face on it all for under $16. That's a deal that can't be beaten.
Custom I Love Dad Face Socks ($16, Make Custom Gifts)
Real Dad Beard Comb13
Speaking on beards that lots of hipster dads may have, and beard grooming, they will certainly need a comb after the beard is conditioned. The longer the beard the bigger the hipster and the bigger need for this funny comb.
Real Dad Beard Comb ($8, Etsy)
Dad's Stuff Holder14
There's no rule that says hipsters need to like wood and have a lot of little gadgets and whatnot but just in case this dad does, we found a great gift option for him. We present a wooden "stuff" stand for him to store all of his things, from his wallet to phone to watch, glasses, and more.
Dad's Stuff Holder ($36, Etsy)
Backpack15
Backpacks are great gift ideas for anyone, but it's the style of the backpack that's what really matters. Each bag has a style to match the person and we feel like this black one from Etsy fits the aesthetic of the hipster dads out there.
Backpack ($84, Etsy)
Personalized Camera Strap16
If dad loves taking pictures there's a good chance he has a camera. If so, then getting him a camera strap is a great gift idea. Plus, because it's from Etsy it can be personalized. He'll be able to carry his camera around with ease with a reminder of his family's love on it.
Personalized Camera Strap ($53, Etsy)
Badass Tea Towel17
There's no rule that says dads can't love a good bathroom or "tea towel." After all, if he is a hipster dad he'll have an appreciation for the cool and unique. This tea towel will pay homage to his awesomeness and says "Dad, because badass isn't an official title."
Badass Tea Towel ($15, Etsy)
Toiletry Bag18
Hipsters dads are special and so they deserve more than just a basic toiletries bag to have when they travel. Step it up a notch by gifting him a leather, personalized toiletries bag for him to store his stuff in style.
Toiletry Bag ($29, Natural Leather Shop)
Blue-Light Computer Glasses19
We already recommended a pair of prescription glasses, but we also wanted to share a gift idea that dad will love if he uses the computer or phone a lot: blue-light glasses. They'll protect his eyes while also making him look super hipster (aka awesome.)
Blue-Light Computer Glasses ($18, Amazon)
Plaid Flannel20
Last but not least, we couldn't conclude a hipster-style gift list for dads without a fannel option. This affordable plaid flannel for Old Navy is a great pick for all-year-round and is just $13. Can't beat that.
Plaid Flannel ($13, Old Navy)