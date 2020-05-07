Learn To Speak Up to 14 Languages With 60% Off Babbel's Top-Selling App



Lesson Nine GmbH

The first time you’re stumped by your kid’s homework is one of those sobering parenting moments that force you to reflect on your own knowledge. Math might as well be another language. When it comes to homework that’s actually in another language, there’s hope and it’s actually quite fun.



Babbel, the top-grossing language-learning app, is currently offering a lifetime subscription to all 14 languages. That's more than 10,000 hours of high-quality language education online. The lessons are provided in 10- to 15-minute sessions that easily fit into your busy day, or they can be used as some quality time learning together. You’ll achieve accurate pronunciation through speech-recognition technology, retain information through personalized review sessions, and remain challenged with beginner and advanced levels.

Scouring the internet to learn the complexities of another language can’t compete with an education from the top-grossing language-learning app in the world. With a lifetime subscription across all languages, you’ll have the opportunity to become fluent in Spanish (Spain), German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and Spanish (Latin America).

Progress is synchronized across devices and is even accessible offline with a quick download, so learning in an immersed setting is possible (read that as an incentive to take a future family vacation abroad). The program covers a wide range of real-life topics such as family, travel, business, and food.

A lifetime subscription is a compelling offer, but if reviews are more your language, The Economist called Babbel’s lessons “unlike Duolingo’s, first focus on building basic conversational skills.” PC Mag said, “Babbel exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses.” And if awards are more your speed, Babbel was named Fast Company’s “most innovative company in education” in 2016.

Babbel is truly offering the deal of a lifetime with a lifetime-long subscription across all languages for $159. That’s 60% off! Start learning today, say gracias, and so much more later.