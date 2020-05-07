Get Cozy in Style With Wayfair's Bed Set Sale

It's time to pull off the warm, fluffy comforter and replace it with something bright, summery, and cooler to sleep under.

Everyone's bedrooms are probably starting to look pretty tired after all those winter months at home. Bring in something bright, light, and colorful so the room looks revitalized and you can sleep a bit cooler. 

Just in time, Wayfair is having a massive sale on bedding sets so you can do the whole house without going into debt.


  • Light, airy, and feminine

    Wayfair

    Whatever else is happening under this pretty bedspread, your room will look amazing. Old, worn-out sheets that finally have the texture you like? A blanket with no visual appeal that's just the right weight?

    All good. 

    Just throw this Lewis Ruffle Skirt Bedspread Set (55% off at $67.52) on top and it's all gorgeous. This bedspread is so light, it won't add any heat to your sleeping rig. It comes in nine gorgeous muted colors, each with shams to match. Even if you share with a man, you can get away with this if you choose the right color.

  • A reversible and lightweight coverlet for the very fickle

    Wayfair

    Not only is this lightweight coverlet reversible, with contrasting colors on each side, there are so many color options, you could change the look of your room constantly if that's the way you roll.

    The Stotts Reversible Coverlet Set is priced right to change things up in this sale. It's $39.99 for a queen, and that comes with two pillow shams. The color options are seemingly endless, so buy a couple so you can redecorate whenever the mood strikes.

    This is a light, summer-weight microfiber, and the color options are modern and interesting.

  • Modern and all cotton

    Wayfair

    This modern, 100% cotton duvet creates an architectural presence in your room so that even if the furniture is sparse or simple, your bedroom will look like a designer sleeps there. All you have to do is make the bed.

    But hurry. The sale here is terrific. This high-quality piece is on sale for $79.99 in a closeout. When it's gone, it's over.

  • Go boho

    Wayfair

    Looking to go boho this summer? This all-cotton reversible quilt and sham set from Bungalow Rose will take you there easily. Bright, light, and full of patterns, you can flip it over for an entirely new look.

    Gorgeous! And it's 57% off, bringing the price down to $85.49 from nearly $200.

